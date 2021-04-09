upgrade your home internet for less than 10 euros

The Wi-Fi in your home does not reach the area where you work or where you have your smart TV as well as it should? If you have coverage problems, the Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender Pro repeater / extender returns to its lowest price on Amazon: 9.90 euros with free shipping if you are from Prime.





Buy Xiaomi Wi-Fi Extender Pro repeater at the best price

The recommended retail price of this device is 15.99 euros, although it is common to find it for a couple of euros less. From time to time it drops to its lowest price, precisely the one we find at the moment on Amazon: 9.90 euros, a very simple, effective and compact way to improve your problems with the internet.

Xiaomi MI WiFi Range Extender Pro repeater * 300mbps Repeater * up to 64 devices * Two powerful external antennas * Plug and play

The Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender Pro stands out as a discreet, easy-to-use and affordable device to amplify home Wi-Fi coverage. It consists of two external antennas to increase the range, which according to the brand allows cover between 80 to 150 square meters.

Under the most favorable conditions it is capable of achieving a data transfer speed up to 300 Mbps.

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

In Xataka Selección we publish the best offers in technology, computers and electronics from the main internet businesses. Prices and availability may vary after publication.