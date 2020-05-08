Share it:

Apex Legends Season 5 Start Dates–When we will see Loba joining the Game

Starting of Apex Legends Season 5 is confirmed or not

The wait is over and Apex Legends Season 5 is the edge of a knife. In this season, Loba is a new role; although, Loba‘s character is announced officially. As you guys were waiting for Apex Legends Season 5, so we have good news for you; yes, Apex Legends Season 5 is going to start on 12 May. Also, Apex Legends Season 4 is fixed for 12 May at 10 pm. Apex Legends Season 4: battle pass is locked and you cannot complete it on daily and weekly mode. Except season 5, Apex Legends Season 4 is continuing with events and rewards that will pay attention to the next stage of Apex. Apex Legends all seasons are dramatic and based on the latest trailers. Season 4 was aired in February 2020 with new battle pass, fresh legend revenant, and new weapons.

When we will see Loba joining the game?

In the nesting season, Loba has an association with revenant and opens a new book in Apex Legends Season 5. Revenant kills her parents as well as like Inigo Montoya; from that day Loba thought to live her life to take revenge. From the battle pass to map changes. The studio told that season 5 has more than 100 items containing battle pass and legendary. As we mentioned that Apex Legends Season 5 will come on 12 May, it will introduce a new player named Andrade into the game as a playable character. Andrade comes with a revenge plan for a robotic mercenary who killed her parents. Once you watch the trailer, you will get a hint about this game. She uses both defensive and offensive ability so that players may take benefits from that. This is a 3-minute clip that shows how Andrade takes revenge by attacking her enemies. It is doubtless that season 5 has something fresh content and updates items.

