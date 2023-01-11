Where to Watch Tell Me Lies Season 2

Fans of Tell Me Lies, we have some interesting information to share with you! On October 26, 2022, Season 1’s last episode of distribution came to an end. A new season has already been approved for broadcast by Hulu in the coming months.

This shows that interest in and passion for this television show are just rising and won’t diminish any time soon. Because of this, there has never been more interest among viewers in learning how the show will really be able to add another season.

Tell Me Lies Season 2

On the contrary hand, it is clear from the first few episodes alone that the show has a lot of room for growth and development. We’ve gathered all the pertinent facts on Tell Me Lies Season 2 renewal status, launch date, narrative, and other essential elements since the declaration all over social media if you’re one of those people who wants clarification on the renewal status.

When Lucy tells her mother that she doesn’t longer require to please anybody now that she is at college, she has no idea that she would really live by the complete opposite of what she says. Tell Me Lies, a new Hulu series, stars Lucy as its protagonist and primary character. As the show’s title suggests, the focus of the series is on two poisonous individuals who take use of one another.

The series was created by Meghan Oppenheimer and is inspired by her work, which is based at Baird College and has the same name. Here is what we presently know about the upcoming second season of the show, which has already seen its first season made available.

Tell Me Lies Season 2: Storyline

The show is based on a novel by Carola Lovering that was published in 2018. As a result, when Stephen DeMarco and Lucy Albright first meet in college, they are both in their formative years, when apparently little decisions may have lasting effects.

They swiftly get entangled in an addictive connection that will irrevocably change not just their lives but also the lives of those around them, despite the fact that their relationship first seems like any other ordinary college romance.

Show’s creator and executive producer Meaghan Oppenheimer has dropped several clues regarding Season 2 of “Tell Me Lies,” despite the fact that nothing specific has been revealed. Oppenheimer hinted at further plots and more before Season 2 was approved, telling Decider, “I have a lot of plans for both my undergraduate years and my adult life. It would be fascinating to learn more about Lucy’s life as an adult and see how she responds when Stephen re-enters her life after just a long absence.”

Although the series’ narrative is currently a secret, Oppenheimer already sees a bright future for it; she recently told ELLE.com that “three or four seasons of this would be wonderful.”

She said, “I’d love to see them throughout college, but I’d also want to see more of their adult years. I’d love to see where the narrative goes beyond the season 1 conclusion. I find it intriguing to speculate on what may transpire if they do eventually cross paths again following Lucy’s tumble down “Stephen Mountain.”

Can she manage to avoid him? Most likely not, and in upcoming seasons we’ll start to switch between the two timeframes a little bit more often and cover the adult years more as well.

Tell Me Lies Season 2: Cast

There isn’t yet any information from the network about the season 2 cast. But we anticipate seeing most of the series’ leading actors back for the upcoming season. Check out the season 2 cast if you’re thinking about it.

Grace Van Patten portrays Lucy Albright

Jackson White plays Stephen DeMarco

Catherine Missal portrays Bree Spencer

House as Wrigley

Sonia Mena as Pippa

Evan played by Branden Cook

Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew

Diana played by Alicia Crowder

Edmund Donovan as Max

Lydia Montgomery is played by Natalee Linez

Tim is played by Tyriq Withers

Marianne is played by Gabriella Pession

Jessica Capshaw as CJ Albright

Katey Segal as Nora

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Release Date

The anticipated debut date has not yet been announced. However, if we were to guess when Tell Me Lies Season 2 may air, we could say that it will probably air somewhere in the middle of 2023. It is anticipated to run on the streaming service at the same time as the first season, which debuted on September 7, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. As previously said, Hulu has not yet confirmed the show’s official release date or time slot.

So, if the network chooses to stick with the same timetable, it is only speculative to assume that the following season will also follow the same schedule and be released around the same time.

Review of Tell Me Lies Season 1

Decider contends that the horrible, toxic characters in the Tell me lies series should not be honored despite the superb performances. Given how things are between the two of you, they urge you to skip the concert.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Trailer

Unfortunately, the second season trailer for the Tell Me Lies television series has not yet been released and most likely won’t be any time soon. The program was just recently renewed, thus there remains some time before the second season’s shooting is complete.

While we stand in line for the one for season 2, you may want to view the show’s first trailer if you still need to. You can view the show on Hulu, and there are currently 10 episodes available, so you’ll have plenty of entertainment. You should still rewatch the first season of the program even if you have already watched it. It works the third time around!

Where to Watch Tell Me Lies Season 2

Two months after Season 1 of Tell Me Lies premiered, on November 29, Disney+ said that it has been extended for a second season.

The next season is anticipated to consist of 10 episodes, each having a length of 45 to 53 minutes, and air on successive Wednesdays. It is assumed that, in order to maintain consistency, it will adhere to the same format as the previous seasons.

However, we’d also want to make clear that as of November 30, 2022, it is impossible to determine the precise names and numbers of the episodes.