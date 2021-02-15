New visual revealed for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes season 5

Through the official website for the anime adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, Boku no Hero Academia ( My Hero Academia ), a new visual was revealed for the fifth season of the series, starring the students of classes 1-A and 1-B from the UA Academy The series will premiere on March 27 on television in Japan.

Kohei Horikoshi began publishing the manga in Shueisha publisher’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, in July 2014. The publisher published the twenty-seventh compiled volume on July 3, followed by the twenty-eighth on September 4 in Japan.

The four seasons of the anime adaptation of the manga have been produced by Bones Studios and premiered in April 2016, April 2017, April 2018, and October 2019, respectively, accumulating 88 episodes. The series is part of the Funimation catalog for Mexico and Brazil and is also available with dubbing into Latin Spanish.

Boku no Hero Academia Synopsis

In a world where most people possess a superpower, Izuku Midoriya dreams of becoming a hero despite being constantly harassed by his childhood friend Katsuki Bakugou for not maintaining power yet.

Fueled by his idol All-Might, Midoriya does not give up his dream despite it being revealed to him that he will, in fact, develop no power. However, his destiny is linked to that of his idol hero, All Might, who will let him know that everyone can become a hero.