Is Who Framed Roger Rabbit On Netflix

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is a 1988 American fantasy neo-noir film directed by Robert Zemeckis, produced by Frank Marshall and Robert Watts, and written by Jeffrey Price and Peter S. Seaman. The story follows Eddie Valiant, a detective who must exonerate “Toon” (i.e., cartoon) rabbit Roger Rabbit, who is accused of murdering a wealthy Los Angeles businessman.

The film is set in Hollywood during the late 1940s in a fictional world where animated characters exist; it combines live-action with animation and stars Bob Hoskins as detective Eddie Valiant; Christopher Lloyd as Judge Doom, the villain; Charles Fleischer as the voice of Roger Rabbit; Kathleen Turner as Jessica Rabbit (Roger’s human Toon wife); and Joanna Cassidy as Dolores.

Who framed roger rabbit on Netflix is a fantastic movie. It has everything you could ask for in a motion picture – an excellent story, a great cast of characters, well-developed scenarios, hilarious scenes, and plenty of action.

I love this movie very much because it’s an incredible classic that everyone should watch at least once! Roger Rabbit won the academy award for best visual effects. So now You can monitor who framed roger rabbit on Netflix. Enjoy the film, guys!

who framed roger rabbit:

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is a comedy-mystery film released in 1988. It is hailed as one of the funniest movies ever made. The movie was produced by the Walt Disney Company and directed by Robert Zemeckis. Some of us even remember watching it on VHS, while some had to wait for DVD versions to be brought out years later.

The movie combines animation with live-action in a seamlessly believable manner, courtesy of the work done by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM). Animation techniques used were cutting edge for their time, while some are still being used today, albeit with refinements.

The Story:

The story begins at Maroon Cartoon studios-the largest cartoon studio of its day. RK Maroon (played by Alan Tilvern) presents an animator called Roger Rabbit (voiced by Charles Fleischer) with a very lucrative contract to produce more cartoons for the studio.

This is because Roger’s popularity has increased tremendously in the past few years. But when R.K goes to present Roger’s contract, he finds him dead on his desk, with a woman named Jessica Rabbit standing over his body with a gun in her hand!

Roger was murdered, it seems, and with no sign of who did it, the police quickly arrest Jessica as they find out that she was one of Roger’s many girlfriends. In the meantime, with no one else to turn to Bob Hoskins, Bob takes it upon himself to look into the murder.

But when Jessica is found guilty in court, she takes out a contract on Bob’s life, and so, he sets out trying to find the real culprit with the help of Eddie Valiant (played by Robert Zemeckis), an alcoholic ex-cop who was once partners with Roger. Will they solve the mystery? Who did kill Roger Rabbit? And why?

Cast:

Some very well-known actors played the characters at the time, many of whom have become iconic over time.

They include:

Robert Zemeckis as Eddie Valient

Charles Fleischer as Negative Man aka Roger Rabbit

Joanna Cassidy as Jessica Rabbit

Richard Le Parmentier as Lt Santino

Stubby Kaye as the Judge

Alan Silvern as R.K Maroon

Wayne Allwine, better known for being part of Disney’s voice cast in their animated features. He played Mickey Mouse from 1977 onwards and was also married to Russi Taylor, who has been part of The Simpsons cast since 1989, voicing characters such as Minnie Mouse, Walt Disney, and others. Wayne would play Roger Rabbit here, though.

Lou Hirsch, who is best remembered for playing Andy Keaton on Family Ties (1982-1989), was another one of the voices used here.