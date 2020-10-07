Amazon Prime Day 2020: discount coupons and early offers to save

In view of theAmazon Prime Day 2020, we have prepared a mini guide that explains how to make the most of the offers we will report, but also how to get the gift vouchers that Amazon has already activated for all customers.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: the date

Amazon Prime Day will be held on 13 and 14 October 2020. Contrary to what has happened in recent years, in fact, the Seattle giant was forced to postpone the event dedicated to members of the Prime program due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Free Amazon Prime Day 2020 discount coupons

Amazon Prime Day 2020 the best offers

It will also be possible to follow all the best offers directly on the Everyeye Telegram channel, to which we invite you to subscribe by activating the notifications, so as not to miss even one of the promotions.

Until when can returns be made?

Amazon recently announced that it has extended the return period for purchased products between 1 October and 31 December 2020. Users will be able to return until January 31, 2021.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime?

It is possible to subscribe to Amazon Prime to maximize savings, at the first registration there is a free trial period of 30 days, after the trial period you will need to continue to pay the subscription to take advantage of the benefits for Prime members.

Amazon Prime cost

Amazon Prime costs 36 euros per year, but users can also choose the monthly subscription at a cost of 3 euros every thirty days.

Amazon Prime benefits

Amazon Prime includes unlimited and free shipping on two million products and in 2-3 days on other products. Thanks to the subscription, however, you can also access the Prime Video streaming service, Prime Music and Prime Reading, as well as Twitch Prime and Amazon Photo. Moreover, it is also guaranteed access to flash offers 30 minutes in advance.