Amazon Gaming Week, the discounts of 23 August: 5 video games on offer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Amazon Gaming Week continues, a week full of activities and offers dedicated to the world of video games. The discounted products are many, and even today 23 August we have selected five of the games currently on sale.

Amazon Gaming Week | Our proposals of 23 August

Amazon has given life to Gaming Week with the aim of dedicating a week of special offers and promotions on hardware and video games to all gamers, and this round also proposes another initiative, namely a music playlist inspired by videogames listenable on Amazon Music. More information on the promotional campaign can be found on the official Gaming Week page.

Amazon Gaming Week will continue until 23:59 on Wednesday 26 August, but all games are subject to out of stock, so we advise you to take advantage of them immediately if you have seen something of your interest.