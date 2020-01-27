All the winning films for the Goya 2020 Awards that you can already see on Netflix, Filmin, Movistar + and more platforms

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are still recovering from the hangover that has left us the great festival of Spanish cinema in a Goya 2020 Awards that, in addition to obtaining commendable results in terms of audience, they distributed awards in a fair way during a delivery ceremony that, for what we are going to lie, it became quite uphill for much of its duration.

But beyond galas and data from Compartir, what matters is the cinema, and for all those who have not yet seen the feature films and short films winners and nominees, I bring you this selection – which we will expand – with all that are available on different streaming platforms.

Winners

'Pain and glory'

Address: Pedro Almodóvar

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia, Penelope Cruz, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Julieta Serrano

The great winner of the night was an extraordinary 'Pain and glory' that ended up rising with 7 Goyas of the 16 who opted, including best film, best direction and best actor. If you want to enjoy the latest Pedro Almodóvar and see for yourself why it is worthy of such praise, you can do it on Netflix and Filmin.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Pain and glory': Almodóvar uses cinema as a canvas to portray his soul in a fascinating self-exercise exercise

'While the war lasts'

Direction: Alejandro Amenábar

Distribution:

Having a large number of nominations at an awards ceremony does not make you a favorite. This has been demonstrated with 'While the war lasts', which topped the list of nominees with 17 mentions and only raised 5 heads, becoming the second most awarded film of the night thanks to the interpretation of Eduard Fernández or his splendid production direction. It can already be seen in Movistar +.

Criticism in Espinof: 'While the war lasts': Amenábar wins and convinces with a brave, exciting and sadly imperishable film

'Buñuel in the turtle labyrinth'

Direction: Salvador Simó

Cast: Jorge Usón, Fernando Ramos, Luis Enrique de Tomás, Cyril Corral

The brand new winner of Goya 2020 for best animated film it was 'Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles', the feature film by Salvador Simó that, surprisingly, managed to impose itself on 'Klaus', an unquestionable phenomenon of the season within its category. It can be seen in Movistar + and Filmin.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles': the beautiful animation elevates a superficial portrait of genius in crisis

'Who kills iron' (Paco Plaza)

Address: Paco Plaza

Cast: Luis Tosar, Xan Cejudo, Enric Auquer, Ismael Martínez, María Vázquez, Dani Currás

The usual ninguneo to the cinema of genre in the prizes of the Spanish cinema has been diluted thanks to the prizes to 'The hole' and to 'Who to iron kills', that took a well-deserved award for best revelation actor for Enric Auquer, which started as a favorite. If you want to enjoy this brutal Galician Korean thriller signed by our Paco Plaza, you can do it in Vodafone.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Who kills iron' is wonderful: Paco Plaza signs a bitter work like gall that is complicated not to taste with pleasure

'Our life as refugee children in Europe'

Address: Silvia Venegas

The brand new Winya 2020 Award winner for best documentary short film invites us to put ourselves in the shoes of the minor refugees who have arrived in Europe in recent years to better understand their situation and help us be aware of the very hard reality of some survivors who, after all, are still children. It is available in the Filmin catalog.

'Syndria Suc'

Direction: Irene Moray

Cast: Elena Martín, Max Grosse Majench

We continue with another short film, this time the winner in the real action fiction category. Directed by Irene Moray and built on the great interpretation of Elena Martín, 'Suc de Síndria' explores sexuality and open wounds in a way that already captivated in Berlin. Already in Filmin.

Nominees

'Seventeen'

Direction: Daniel Sánchez Arévalo

Cast: Biel Montoro, Nacho Sánchez, Lola Cordón, Iñigo Aranburu, Itsaso Arana, Kandido Uranga

Competing with Enric Auquer in the category of best revelation actor was Nacho Sánchez, one of the key pieces of Daniel Sánchez Arévalo's 'Seventeen'. Finally, Sanchez left empty-handed, but his work deserves a good view that can be done right now on Netflix.

Criticism in Espinof: San Sebastián 2019: 'Seventeen'. Daniel Sánchez Arévalo's movie for Netflix is ​​a light and tender family comedy

'Losing the East' (Paco Caballero)

Address: Paco Caballero

Cast: Julián López, Miki Esparbé, Carmen Machi, Younes Bachir, Leo Harlem, Eduard Soto

You will know why, 'Losing the East' was nominated for the best special effects – mainly, by a sequence in a confinement that was not too well resolved either. Finally, the reason reigned, and 'The hole' took the cat to the water, but if you are completists and do not want to miss even one of the Goya candidates, you have the latest from Paco Caballero in Movistar +.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Losing the East': an unfortunate sequel without a hint of grace

'Klaus' (Sergio Pablos)

Direction: Sergio Pablos

Cast: Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, Joan Cusack, J.K. Simmons

Many of us stay stunned when 'Klaus' was defeated by 'Buñuel in the turtle labyrinth' in the battle to become the best animated film. Today, after having ARRASADO – thus, in capital letters – at the Annie Awards, the thing is more incomprehensible, but to dilute the bad taste, we can always immerse ourselves in its charming and endearing universe on Netflix.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Klaus': Netflix hits the target with its first Spanish animated film, an endearing and fun Christmas proposal

'Elcano and Magallanes: The first round the world' (Ángel Alonso García)

Direction: Ángel Alonso

Cast: Kiko Jáuregui, Iñaki Beraetxe, Aintzane Krujeiras, José Vera

Without abandoning the animation, we go on a trip with Fernando de Magallanes and Juan Sebastián Elcano in this nominated for the best film in its category overflowing with classicism. The new Angel Alonso is available in the Filmin catalog.

'The night of the two moons' (Miguel Ferrari)

Direction: Miguel Ferrari

Cast: Prakriti Maduro, Mariaca Semprún, María Barranco, Luis Gerónimo Abreu, Albi De Abreu

'The night of the two moons' by Miguel Ferrari I chose Goya 2020 for the best original song, which ended up taking Javier Rubial for 'Outdoor'. After passing through the Montreal Festival, the new Venezuelan actor and director can be enjoyed at Filmin.

'Border'

Direction: Ali Abbasi

Cast: Eva Melander, Eero Milonoff, Viktor Åkerblom, Jörgen Thorsson, Ann Petrén, Sten Ljunggren

The magnificent 'Border' by Ali Abassi, halfway between the romantic drama with fantastic dyes and terror, Goya chose the best European film with great works such as 'Portrait of a woman on fire' or 'Les miserables'. The Swedish film ended up kneeling in front of the latter, but it is still a mandatory viewing that can be done in Filmin.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Border': an unclassifiable mixture of horror and drama that ends up being as disturbing as human

'Yesterday'

Direction: Danny Boyle

Cast: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon, Ed Sheeran, Lamorne Morris, Ellise Chappell

We continue with another Goya candidate for best European film; a 'Yesterday' that again demonstrates the versatility of a Danny Boyle that the same signs an infected film that a musical comedy with the Beatles as the central axis. You can see it in Movistar +.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Yesterday': a delicious romantic comedy based on the magic of the Beatles

'Xiao Xian'

Direction: Jiajie Yu

Cast: Chacha Huang, Chen Lu, Luis Heras, Yao Yao

Jiajie Yu runs this nominated for best fiction short film listed as "a dark fairy tale" focused on the Chinese community residing in Spain. It can be enjoyed on Filmin.

'The swimmer'

Direction: Pablo Barce

Cast: Taha El Mahroug El Mnaouer, Nezar Moussa Yakhlef, Amin Moutatouii El Quars, Mario Zorrilla, Morad El Jaouhari, Ghita Taha

We momentarily close our list of winners and nominees for the Goya available in streaming with 'The swimmer', nominated for Goya 2020 for best short film and brand new winner of the Forqué award in the same category this year. It can be seen on the FIBABC website.

We will update this article as new winners are added and nominated for streaming platforms.