43 Year Old Adult Film Star Jessica Jaymes is Found Dead on Tuesday

Famous Porn Star “Jessica Jaymes” dies at the age of 43

Jessica Jaymes was famously known for becoming the very first Contract model of Hustlers. She also became a member of the AVN Hall of Fame. She was residing in the hearts of many people.

Jessica Jaymes was found dead in her home which is located at San Fernando Valley, California. On Tuesday She left this Beautifully Selfish and Cruel World.

The Intel from the Law Enforcement Sources did confirm the death of Jessica Jaymes. Jessica Jaymes was a well renowned Adult Film Star who has friends as well as enemies in the cinematic industry.

So from our intel, We do know that a Not so Close Friend of Jessica Jaymes went to check on her at her San Fernando Home. When he was confronted he told that they hadn’t been in recent contacts so he went to her home to meet her.

When he reached her home, He did found Jessica Unconsciously lying on the surface. We have also known from our intel that FIRE and EMS got a call at that time for a Cardiac Arrest of a Female. When they reached there, There was nothing they could have done to prevent her death.

So They pronounced her dead there and then only. The reason for her Death is Still Unknown. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office is investigating the case.

Well, Jessica did have a history with seizures. The Drugs found in her room proved this fact. She posted her last picture on Instagram Six days before she died.

The investigation is still going on. Every friend and Family of Jessica are confronted and Enquired. Fans Worldwide Loved her so much Indeed.