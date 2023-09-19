Song of the Bandits Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Song of the Bandits Season 1 is one of the numerous categories of storylines that make us salivate over Korean dramas.

They have succeeded in holding the attention of the audience, regardless of the genre (romantic, comedy, thriller-suspense, horror, action, or historical comedy).

From Squid Game for Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, they have consistently given audiences something commendable.

In recent years, the Korean drama business has produced an abundance of historical dramas for audiences to binge-watch.

This series is produced by Studio Dragon, Urban Works Media, Kakao Entertainment, as well as Baram Pictures in collaboration.

With a total for nine episodes, “Song of the Bandits” is set toward the backdrop of Japanese colonial rule in China in 1920 and focuses on Koreans uniting to defend their territory in Gando.

Song of the Bandits is a forthcoming action historical drama television series created by Hwang Jun-hyeok and Han Jeong-hoon.

Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook, and Lee Ho-jung feature in the series. The captivating poster and action-packed trailer have grown into the talk of the town. The plot of the drama heightens the anticipation among viewers.

With a carefully designed and captivating plot, the drama promises an extraordinary viewing experience.

The show’s actual duration hasn’t yet been disclosed. Furthermore, the series will presumably consist of six to twelve episodes.

Song of the Bandits has recently completed production. Additionally, Netflix has released an advertisement for the forthcoming series.

If you’re searching for additional details on the upcoming Korean drama Song of the Bandits, here’s all that we know so far.

Song of the Bandits Season 1 Release Date

The premiere of Song of the Bandits Season 1 is scheduled for 22 September 2023.

Hwang Jun-hyeok is the series’ director. He has the director of the 2010 and 2012 films ‘Flames of Desire’ and ‘Naked Soldier’, respectively.

The first season of Song of the Bandits was composed by Han Jeong-hoon, who also wrote ‘My Fellow Citizens’ and ‘Bad Guys.’

The series is created by ‘Studio Dragon,’ ‘Urban Works Media,’ and ‘Baram Pictures’ production companies.

Song of the Bandits Season 1 Cast

The Fiery Priest actor Kim Nam-Gil will portray the former Japanese soldier Lee Yoon. He becomes a criminal in order to defend his homeland and people. Seohyun, who previously portrayed Cha Joo-eun in Private Lives, will play Nam Hee-shin in The Song of the Bandits.

Yoo Jae-myung will portray the proprietor Choi Chung-soo, while Lee Ho-jung will portray Eon Nyeon, who is ordered to murder Lee Yoon. The first season’s bandit roles will be performed by Kim Seol-jin, Lee Jae-gyun, Kim Do-yeon, and Cha Yeop.

Song of the Bandits Season 1 Trailer

Song of the Bandits Season 1 Plot

The series is produced by ‘Studio Dragon,’ ‘Urban Works Media,’ and ‘Baram Pictures with a budget in 30 billion won.

The first season for the series has been set in the 1920s and depicts how the people of Joseon are in desperate need of employment and how they stand up for their families and coworkers.

Due to Japanese rule, they are expelled to Japan, and on their journey there, they reunite at Gando, a historical frontier region. They all band together to defend their homelands.

As time passed, these travelers evolved into a group of resourceful people who banded jointly for mutual protection and resorted to stealing to survive.