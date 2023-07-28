Chains Of Heart Season 2 Release Date: Is It Renewed Or Not?

The popularity of Thai dramas has grown steadily throughout the years. People who watch them tend to adore them. “Chains of Heart” is one of the shows having a 7.8 rating on Mydramalist. This show’s popularity can be attributed in large part to its compelling plot and stellar ensemble. After the season finale, viewers are eager for confirmation that the show will return for a second season.

Chains Of Heart Season 2 Renewal Status

Many viewers of the debut season of Chains of Heart have already begun making assumptions about what will happen next. There’s no denying that viewers are captivated by the show’s plot and curious about what lies ahead.

Season each season, fans speculate eagerly about whether or not the show will return for a second run. The series finale is currently airing and promises to go beyond and beyond viewers’ wildest expectations. The first seven episodes aired consecutively without a hitch, and the eighth is set to air next week.

Fans are eager to find out what happens in the series finale, in addition to the second season’s arrival. The creators of the show have not yet announced whether or not there is going to be a second season. The second payment hasn’t yet been announced. However, there are many who believe the show has potential and will stick around for a second season.

Chains Of Heart Season 2 Release Date

There has been no confirmed announcement of when the second season of this Thai TV drama would air. No information regarding the show’s future has been released by the creators or the cast. On April 18, 2023, the last episode of the first season was broadcast. It’s probable that this is why a new season hasn’t been released yet.

The second season will take some time to produce and film as the first just ended streaming. The actors and actresses have gotten rave reviews from viewers for their fantastic chemistry and performances. In addition, many spectators expressed satisfaction with the production.

Chains Of Heart Storyline

Our protagonist, Din (Kut Tanawat Sukfuengfoo), is a forest officer who gets mixed up with a gang of smugglers. Because of Din, Ken (Haii Sarunsathorn Tanawatcharawat) becomes the smugglers’ intended victim. After seven years of marriage, Din and Ken have decided to stand together against the world rather than let Din go through this ordeal alone.

As they try to escape the authorities, they find themselves trapped on a cliff. They reach the conclusion that their only option is to leap from the precipice they are on. It’s been a while since the incident. After coming out of his coma, Ken finds that Din has vanished. The partner he had sacrificed so much for, even getting in trouble with the law, was nowhere to be found.

Ken, devastated and bereft after his mistaken belief that Din perished in the fall, must press on with his covert life. Ken meets a man who seems to be a spitting image of Din several years later. Ken, bewildered attempts to make sense of his surroundings. He begins to doubt the veracity of Din’s death and consider alternative scenarios for Din’s survival, ultimately deciding to start a new life apart from Ken.

Chains Of Heart Cast

Haii Sarunsathorn Tanawatcharawat as Ken

Boom Raweewit Jiraphongkanon as Cheng Talu

Kut Tanawat Sukfuengfoo as Din

Chaaim Alongkorn Chaovanaprecha as Payu

Marc Pahun Jiyacharoen as Hin

Cake Nawaporn Chansuk as Zai

Kob Songsit Rungnopakunsi as Zhou Jun Guo

Poppy Ratchapong Anomakiti as Don

Bangkokboy as Cha Yeon

Tui Kiatkamol Lata as Inpha [Chief]

Poo Prissana Klampinij as Maew

Kradum Thanayong Wongtrakul as Itt

Johnson Thewin Khunarattanawat

Napat Maitrawattana

Link Thanawee Phongphasawat

Chains Of Heart Season 2 Plot

The success of the first season, which ended on a cliffhanger, has raised hopes for a second. Two prominent characters’ love story was shown earlier in the first season. As a result, there remained unanswered questions about that plot that could be addressed in the follow-up season. The next season will be more exciting and interesting than the last one. Nonetheless, the creators and producers have announced nothing about a second season, so all we can do is wait.

Chains Of Heart Season 2 Trailer

Is the official trailer what you’re after? Since filming has not yet begun on Season 2, there has been no announcement of a trailer. We’re looking into the situation to see if this section will be revised. Any viewer who hasn’t seen the first season of the show can do so now.

Chains Of Heart Season 1 Rating

Even though a hundred new series are introduced to the public every single day, not all films can achieve the same level of success that this series has. Viewers and critics alike praised it highly. MyDramaList users gave the film Chains of Heart 7.8 out of 10 stars, an extremely high rating that is well deserved.

Where to watch Chains Of Heart?

Many people are interested in watching this Asian BL drama. The series is available on iQIYI for anyone interested in watching it.

Is Chains Of Heart worth watching?

As the BL industry develops, so do the interests of BL fans, who are finding more to enjoy in the genre than just fluffy romance. This is the perfect series for you if you fit that description. If you’re looking for a BL movie that has it all, look no further than Chains of Heart. The show successfully incorporates all of its themes into a single compelling narrative. The acting is superb, and the plot is expertly carried out.