Tearmoon Empire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

What would you think if, just seconds after being beheaded in your kingdom for your transgressions, you discovered that your spirit had departed from your physical form and taken up residence in your twelve-year-old self? Has everything been a nightmare, or is this a chance to start over and fix all your mistakes?

An ancient princess’s fate hangs in the balance, while the fate of a whole country hangs in the balance as well. So, what’s her plan? Does this provide her with an opportunity to redeem herself, or does she want to repeat her previous mistakes?

Tearmoon Empire Season 2

In October 2023, the anime series The Tearmoon Empire was launched. The series began publishing in 2018 and is based on a Japanese light novel. The anime series was created as a result of the series’ tremendous popularity.

With five episodes of Season 1 of The Tearmoon Empire officially published, fans are eagerly anticipating Season 2. If you want to know all there is to know about Season 2 of The Tearmoon Empire, including the narrative, episodes, release date, spoilers, and more, read the whole article.

Tearmoon Empire Season 2 Release Date

Although there has been no official announcement on when “The Tearmoon Empire Season 2” will be released, the show’s 7.5/10 rating on IMDb, 4.8/5 rating on Crunchyroll, and 7.4/10 rating on MyAnimeList have certainly raised the likelihood. In Japan, viewers can see the episodes on Tokyo MX, BX11, and MBS. Outside of Japan, they can watch them on Crunchyroll.

Tearmoon Empire Story

The guillotine death of 20-year-old Princess Mia Luna Tearmoon derided as a self-centered princess, occurred during the fall of the Tearmoon Empire. Despite her initial belief that it was all a dream, she wakes to find herself back in her 12-year-old body. She discovers her journal, which was drenched in blood from the execution, and the writings she wrote before the tragedy.

She resolves to restore the empire to evade punishment. She would “put her safety first” in this situation. Despite her best efforts to win over those who opposed her in her last incarnation, her seemingly self-centered behavior, when combined with her wisdom from that lifetime, endears her to others around her.

Tearmoon Empire Cast

Mia Luna Tearmoon Voiced by: Sumire Uesaka

Anne Littstein Voiced by: Tomori Kusunoki

Ludwig Hewitt Voiced by: Yuichiro Umehara

Eris Littstein Voiced by: Hina Yōmiya

Abel Remno Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Sion Sol Sunkland Voiced by: Shun Horie

Tiona Rudolvon Voiced by: Kanon Takao

Rafina Orca Belluga Voiced by: Nao Tōyama

Keithwood Voiced by: Toshiki Masuda

Liora Lulus Voiced by: Fuko Saito

Chloe Forkroad Voiced by: Rie Takahashi

Dion Alaia Voiced by: Makoto Furukawa

Tearmoon Empire Animation Studio

The anime series, which was directed by Yushi Ibe, was based on a popular manga series of the same name that appeared in Comic Corona magazine. Silver Link, the production firm, chose to air the program on many networks. A large number of people are becoming fans of the anime as a result of its preexisting fame.

Tearmoon Empire Season 1 Ending

The Tearmoon Empire is currently airing Season 1 on many Japanese stations. The plot is about a princess who, after her death, comes back to life and seeks to make up for her past sins. She will likely learn how to do it by the conclusion of the episode. The problem is that it’s hard to tell in advance where the program will go.

Tearmoon Empire Season 2 Plot

We may expect to go much farther into Mia’s story in Season 2. She has grown from her mistakes and is now ready to tackle the bigger problems, including corruption and border security, that her kingdom is facing. She strives to transform enemies into friends and bring peace back into the world using her newfound knowledge and lessons from her past existence.

Tearmoon Empire Rating

The program has received mostly favorable reviews from critics and viewers alike, earning 7.5/10 on IMDb, 4.8/5 on Crunchyroll, and 7.4/5 on MyAnimeList.

Where to watch Tearmoon Empire?

Channels such as Tokyo MX, BX11, and MBS will carry Season 2 of The Tearmoon Empire. It is hard to predict which networks it will be available on the outside of Japan; however, Crunchyroll is a good place to watch Season 2 of The Tearmoon Empire, provided you have the right membership.