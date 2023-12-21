All Creatures Great and Small Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

All Creatures Great and Small has, as expected, made a triumphant return to our screens, providing us with some warm and fuzzy fall viewing material. Taking place in 1940 during Winston Churchill’s presidency, the fourth season features a cast overhaul, new characters, and humorous plot points set against a shifting political and social background.

Season 5 is winding down this week on Channel 5, which is sure to disappoint viewers who have enjoyed the show’s many surprises, including the revelation of long-buried family secrets, Mrs. Hall’s difficult choice, and much more.

Tristan Farnon, played by Callum Woodhouse, was summoned to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps in last year’s Christmas special; as Siegfried’s younger brother, he has been noticeably absent until Season 4. There has been quite a bit happening since James Anthony-Rose joined the cast as vet Richard Carmody to lend a hand at Skeldale House.

But will there be a fifth season of the show? Here is all the information we have so far.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 Renewal Status

Many are wondering when Channel 5 will formally announce that All Creatures Great and Small will return for a fifth season, as they anxiously anticipate the show’s possible 2024 return.

The network’s silence only serves to heighten the anticipation as Radio Times anticipates the series, which is based on the classic tales of James Herriot, to make its screen debut in September 2024.

Collider states that the next fourth season will take place in 1940s Yorkshire and will unveil the continuation of James Herriot’s veterinary escapades. Fans of All Creatures Great and Small are hoping that Channel 5 will announce a fifth season due to the show’s lasting appeal and its ability to transport viewers to different periods.

All Creatures Great and Small Story

Starting in 1937, the program follows three veterinary surgeons as they operate in the Yorkshire Dales. At Skeldale House, James Herriot takes a job with the “eccentric” Siegfried Farnon, a veterinarian. Along with James and Siegfried, there is also Tristan, who is Siegfried’s younger brother, and Mrs. Hall, who is their housekeeper.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 Cast

We anticipate the return of several known names from the cast if season 5 is approved. Callum Woodhouse’s departure from the role of Tristan Farnon was the only major character change in season 4.

We anticipate the following cast members to return for season 5.

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson

Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey

Will Thorp as Gerald Hammond

Cleo Sylvestre MBE as Anne Chapman

Neve McIntosh as Miss Harbottle

Imogene Clawson as Jenny Alderson

Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson

James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody

All Creatures Great and Small Season 4 Recap

In the spring of 1940, our beloved characters go on new adventures in Season 4 of All Creatures Great and Small. At 9 p.m. ET on January 7, 2024, the premiere will be shown on PBS. As James and Helen contemplate having a baby, this six-part season chronicles their journey.

Everyone, but especially Siegfried, feels the absence of Tristan when James comes in to fill in for him. The cast also welcomes Neve McIntosh (Miss Harbottle) and James Anthony-Rose (Richard Carmody, a new vet student) as newcomers.

According to WTTW, Gerald and Mrs. Hall’s relationship is always changing. According to TV Insider, the tranquil Yorkshire Dales are even more perplexed by the impending World War II and James’s concern about being summoned to service in the Royal Air Force.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 Plot

Season 5 will most certainly continue to delve into the loves and lives of the Skeldale House occupants as they encounter the ups and downs of rural veterinary practice; however, precise plot specifics are yet unknown. Some surprises may be in store, but we can look forward to uplifting tales of animal care, moving depictions of human connection, and more.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 Trailer

Decrease your speed! Since the renewal of the show for a fifth season has not been finalized just yet, we do not have a trailer for the next season. Rest assured, we will provide you with all the latest information as soon as it is revealed.

Where to watch All Creatures Great and Small?

All three seasons are available to viewers on PBS Passport and the PBS app, which is free to download. They can also watch the series on Disney+ if they have a subscription. Full episodes are available on Amazon Prime’s PBS | MASTERPIECE channel and subscribers may purchase season passes or individual episodes on iTunes.

Viewers with an Amazon Prime membership and BritBox may watch the previous season. You can also watch it on JustWatch, Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and YouTube TV.

Conclusion

Season 5 of All Creatures Great and Small has many unknowns. The lack of comment from Channel 5 heightens the tension. Things are looking good; however, since the program has been renewed, a Christmas special is in the works, and further episodes will premiere in early 2024.