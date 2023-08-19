Everybody Loves Diamonds Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Everybody Loves Diamonds Season 1 Release Date

On October 13, 2023, Amazon Prime Video will release Everybody Loves Diamonds Season 1.

The international premiere of the new Amazon first season Everybody Loves Diamonds will take place on Friday, October 13, only on Prime Video.

Everybody Loves Diamonds Season 1 Cast

The eight-part television series will center on a team of novice Italian criminals headed by Leonardo Notarbartolo (Rossi Stuart), who employs cunning genius thinking to trick high-level security and steal priceless stones worth millions of dollars from the Antwerp Diamond Center.

Michele Astori, Stefano Bises, Giulio Carrieri, and Bernardo Pellegrini wrote the screenplay for the Wildside, a Fremantle company, production of Everybody Loves Diamonds, which was also directed by Gianluca Maria Tavarelli.

The eight-episode drama series also stars Anna Foglietta (Mafia Only Kills in Summer), Gianmarco Tognazzi (Romanzo Criminale), Carlotta Antonelli (Suburra: Blood on Rome), and Leonardo Lidi (Rose Island) in addition to Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding) and Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange).

Everybody Loves Diamonds Season 1 Trailer

Unfortunately, the Everybody Loves Diamonds trailer has not been made public, and its release date is unknown.

The series’ expected 2023 premiere date has not been specified, even though filming and production have not yet started.

We must thus wait to see the Everybody Loves Diamonds video until the series’ makers announce a release date. When the caravan comes, we’ll let you know here.

Everybody Loves Diamonds Season 1 Plot

The historical “Antwerp Diamond Heist” of 2003, a daring enterprise that media sources all over the globe hailed as the greatest diamond heist ever, served as the inspiration for the original series Everybody Loves Diamonds.

Over the course of eight thrilling episodes, the series, which was produced by the enigmatic Leonardo Notarbartolo (Rossi Stuart), takes us on an exciting journey with a bunch of talented Italian criminals.

Together, they come up with a daring plan to break past the highest level of security at the Antwerp Diamond Center and escape with rare gems worth millions of dollars.

The movie “Everybody Loves Diamonds” is produced by Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa for Wildside, a Fremantle business, and directed by the creative Gianluca Maria Tavarelli.

Among the exceptional number of talented authors who have contributed to the series are Michele Astori, Stefano Bises, Giulio Carrieri, and Bernardo Pellegrini.

They promise a compelling and well written tale that analyzes the motives of these brazen robbers.

A thrilling tale that delves deeply into the realm of perilous heists and the technique of deceit is in store for you.

“Everybody Loves Diamonds” will enthrall viewers and make those fall in love with both the attractiveness of these valuable jewels and the daring criminals who wish to steal them. It has a captivating tale, excellent acting, and startling developments.

