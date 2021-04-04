Ino no Aicis anime’s second season to premiere on April 10

On February 13 he debuted in YouTube anime web Ino no Aicis, and now the official channel of this project has confirmed that on April 10 it will begin with the transmission of its second season through this same medium, they have also revealed two new members who are joining the cast.

The plot centers on a group of detectives who investigate cases that link some people with certain skills that they have obtained through an app called “AICis”, which has become very popular and is generating a series of disasters.

The cast announced for the first season included:

Jin Ogasawara como Jindo Kiriya

Haruna Asami como Fuka Minase

Chiyo Tomaru como Chiyo Izumi

Hikaru Midorikawa como Aka-ude

And they will join:

Hisako Tōjō como Iruka Shido

Mitsuru Watanabe como Dr. Kazamatsuri

Regarding the musical section, AliA has been in charge of the opening with the theme “Limit”, while Tsuyu interprets the ending with the theme “Taiyō ni Nareru ka na” (Can I Become the Sun?).