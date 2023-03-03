Alice in Borderland Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

When Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) as well as his friends thought they were safe, the gamemaster pulled the Joker, which was a very bad card.

Honestly, we every time knew this was going to happen. From the moment the face card came out, it was impossible that the Joker wouldn’t show up.

Fans are eagerly waiting for season 3 of Alice in Borderland, but there isn’t any official word yet as to whether the hit Netflix show will be back.

But there’s a decent possibility that Alice in Borderland will return for a third season, as well as fans are used to being patient because the first two seasons were separated by two years.

We don’t know for sure so when Japanese science-fiction thrillers would then come back, but we can guess based on what has happened in the past.

There are lots of ways to continue the story, so we’ll just have to queue and see. The sci-fi show Alice in Borderland is back for a second season on Netflix, and all 8 new episodes are now available to watch.

In the upcoming season, which is again premised on the same-named manga series, Arisu and Usagi are trying to solve the mystery of “Borderland” so they can go back to their real world. Along the way, they meet friends, enemies, as well as the “game’s” creator, all while trying to get back to their real world.

All of you must be looking forward to the next period of Alice in Borderland, right? Well, who isn’t? The show’s devotees have been looking forward to the third season since the last one came out.

If you’re one of those people who can’t wait for the following season to start, we’re here to tell you everything we understand about the next season of the show.

For those who don’t know, Alice in Borderland is indeed a Japanese sci-fi thriller drama streaming TV show coming out in 2020. It is based on a manga by Haro Aso. The show was led by Shinsuke Sato.

It stars Kento Yamazaki as well as Tao Tsuchiya as friends who are stuck in an abandoned Tokyo and have to play dangerous games to get their “visas” extended. If the “visas” run out, the players will be killed by lasers shot from the sky.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Release Date

There are rumors that a third season of Alice in Borderland is in the works, but there’s been no official word yet on whether or not the show will continue. We have to stay hopeful as there is a great deal more to learn about the story.

Fans had to wait for a little over 2 years for season 2 to come out after season one. Both seasons came out in December. But that doesn’t mean we have to mark down Christmas 2024 on our calendars.

The pandemic did slow down the production of season two, which is part of the reason for the two-year wait. Season three could come out as soon as December 2023, if all goes well.

Even though a year remains a long time, we’re not taking the word “early” very seriously. However, if you want the best production value, you shouldn’t rush these things.

The problem is that it seems like everything was explained after season two. We found out where Arisu and his friends had been all this time, why the city was so strangely empty, and why they kept running into crazy psychopaths with playing card themes.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Cast

As of right now, we don’t know all the details about the formal cast list for the next season. Also, we think it’s probably safe to guess that most of the show’s main characters and regulars will be back for another season. Keeping that in mind, check out the possible season cast below:

Kento Yamazaki as Ryōhei Arisu

Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usag

Nijirō Murakami as Shuntarō Chishiya

Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann Rizuna

Dori Sakurada as Suguru Niragi

Aya Asahina as Hikari Kuina

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Trailer

We won’t oblige you to play a bunch of games to discover the response, but we’re sorry to say that there’s no good news on this front. The trailer for season three won’t be out for a long time, but then as shortly as it is, we’ll let you know.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Plot

We think Arisu and the others are going to get a big surprise next season. Even though they thought they were in “the real world” at the end of the season, the joker file suggests that they are not.

There are a lot more Alice in Wonderland connections that could be made. First of all, Tweedledum and Tweedledee haven’t yet made words mean what they would like them to mean.

All of the contestants may have entered a virtual reality world comparable to the one that Arisu was in at the end of the series. Arisu has been tricked into thinking that he was in the hospital and that these games were all made up in his head during that delusion.

With aid of Usagi, he was able to get out of that mental trap, but they could have all fallen into another one when they turned down the chance to live in the game.

If they do this, it’s likely that a game already has started so they’ll have to tear out. That will be pretty hard for the team since they don’t remember the games or how they know each other.

As the players moved up to the facial expression cards level, the cards became more difficult, intense, and harsh. This means that the Joker can be the cruelest of all the others.

If it acts like its name, “Joker,” then Arisu’s group, which is still being controlled by the gamemasters, could be in for a series of evil tricks and manipulations.

Speaking of a gamemaster, Arisu and co’s accomplishments meant the death of existing face-card match masters, that were revealed to be former gamers who’ve become ‘citizens’.

After winning the very last face-card game, the athletes were given the choice of becoming citizens or turning down the offer and letting fate take its course.

Plot-wise, there is still a lot to be understood and it makes it look like the group is facing a huge shock if indeed the tale picks up again. In the second season finale, they went into what they thought was “the real world,” but the Joker card has shown that they still haven’t escaped.

So we don’t understand what’s happening to them, but a new, harder game has likely begun and they’ll have to survive. This means that their freedom has not been given. This cliffhanger gives us hope that there will be a third season, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed.