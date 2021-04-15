Kimetsu no Yaiba recibe hermoso cosplay de Mitsuri Kanroji

Fans of Kimetsu no Yaiba They have a big month ahead of them, as the first film in the franchise, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, will finally hit theaters in the United States, Mexico and Latin America at the end of April. And now a fan is celebrating the occasion with a cosplay del Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji.

Although we have yet to see Mitsuri in action in the animeWe can definitely expect great things from the Pillars member in the future of the franchise as the second season approaches in 2021. Ufotable will again produce the Tanjiro Kamado show and it will continue after the events of the Mugen Train.

Instagram cosplayer Alexy Sky shared this unique version of Mitsuri, who hardly appears to be a Demon Slayer compared to the other Hashira who appear to be much more bloodthirsty in Kimetsu no Yaiba. Then, The Truth News invites you to see the characterization:

(Foto: Instagram Alexy Sky) Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji

During the final episodes of the first anime season, after Tanjiro and his friends’ deadly battle against the Spider Clan, the protagonist and his sister Nezuko were brought in front of Hashira.

Here they met the strongest swordsmen of Demon Slayer Corps, better known as Pillars or Hashira. Mitsuri Kanroji was definitely different when it came to some of the strong personalities. However, fans should not overlook that she is one of the most powerful members of the group.

When does Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 premiere?

The second season of the shonen anime Kimetsu no Yaiba will premiere sometime in 2021. Ufotable has yet to confirm the exact premiere date, while creator Koyoharu Gotouge has already finalized the story in the manga. We remind you that you can watch the series on Crunchyroll, Funimation and Netflix (Latin dubbing available).

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed. Kill ne!