New Audi Q2; Features, Price & Launch Date

Introduction

We all well known that the German automobile industry “Audi“ is well-known for producing its legendary vehicles at the global market level. Recently, somehow the Audi Q2 model techs are leaked. It will be arriving in the late year of September 2020.

Features

Let’s talked about performance first, Audi Q2 will appear only in the petrol option, with a 1395 cc engine, It has 2 liters Turbo stratified injection powerful engines.

The outcome power of this engine is, 190 horsepower and the torque of this engine is 320 nm. The transmission of the engine is a 7-speed dual grip which is fully automatic.

The Audi Q2 will approachable in various 5 options: the standard option, premium, the technology, the premium +1, and the fifth option is premium +2.

The LED headlights along with the DRL at the head side and also there will be tail lights which make the Audi Q2 more captivating.

The AC vents with heater facility, powerful steering wheels, power windows, the anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution, cockpit instrument clump, all are these Interior features of the Audi Q2.

Along with the infotainment system, a navigation system, and also an android and apple car play connectivity with the Audi Q2.

The Audi Q2 model sound is exhausting. Because of the powerful engines and which are suitable to the Audi Q2 lovers also.

The exact size of the Audi Q2 is, in terms of the length, its around 4191 mm long. And also, it is around 1508 mm taller from the ground level. The width of the Audi Q2 is around 1794 mm. By, this you can estimate the design structure in advance.

The Audi Q2 is an SUV type of model which is fitted for a small family and also individual people.

Price

The expected price of the Audi Q2 is around ₹ 35 lakh only.