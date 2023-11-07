Air Gear Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Air Gear serves as one of the numerous classic programs that never grow old. Despite having been out for almost a decade, the fan following is still going strong. This alone demonstrates how popular Air Gear is in Japan. However, at the time of this writing, there are still a lot of Air Gear viewers who want season two.

Among Oh! Great’s many popular manga series, Air Gear stands out as one of the most influential works of all time. There were more than 18 million copies of Air Gear in use by August of the following year. In 2006, it took up the shounen category award at the 31st annual Kodansha Manga Awards.

Air Gear Season 2 Renewal Status

numerous people have found the idea of Air Gear (inline skating) fascinating despite having seen numerous sports anime previously. As a result, there has been a call for a sequel for the better part of the previous fifteen years. However, poor ratings and income are two of the key reasons why renewals are so challenging. Yes, unfortunately, while having a novel premise, the anime did not do as well financially.

Well, you should know that the show’s low ratings were caused by its achingly sad and unsatisfying plot. The first season was beautifully animated and well-made. In addition, many spectators enjoyed the film’s score and felt strongly about a few of the main characters’ journeys. However, despite these positives, the film’s script ultimately let it down. As a consequence, Season 1 was met with lukewarm reception from both critics and viewers. Thus, the show had a hard time making money.

Air Gear Season 2 Release Date

Released on April 5, 2006, the first season of ‘Air Gear’ ran till September 27, 2006. Since the conclusion of the first season, rumors have been circulating online regarding a potential second season. Many even think that the two OVAs that were created shortly after the first season are really continuations of it, but that isn’t the case.

Considering that the OVAs are based on subsequent volumes of the manga, the term “sequel” is inaccurate. Now that so much time has passed since the first season of the anime was released, many viewers have given up hope that there will ever be a second.

The original film’s studio took several liberties with the manga’s plot, therefore a remake that stays truer to the original is being considered. After so many years, however, even that prospect has diminished significantly. As soon as we get further information, we will add it here.

Air Gear Story

A new trend called “Air Treks” (a futuristic version of aggressive skating) has seized the nation’s young, and groups are springing up all over to participate in tournaments utilizing the A-Ts. Ikki, a middle schooler, is a member of the notorious street gang “The East-Side Gunz” and is known as the fiercest punk on the east side of town.

The four beautiful sisters who took him in as a child are still his family today. The ladies are members of “Sleeping Forest,” one of the most notorious A-T gangs, but Ikki has no idea this. Not long after his arrival in the realm of Air Treks, Ikki is thrust into a destiny he could never have imagined, as he discovers his history and makes a variety of storm-riding pals.

Air Gear Characters

Kazuma Mikura

Itsuki’s closest buddy is Kazuma Mikura, or Kazu for short. His parents are still abroad, therefore he lives with his older sister while serving as second in command of the Air Trek team Kogarasumaru. He is a young man of ordinary stature, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Itsuki Minami

The show revolves around Itsuki, often known as “Ikki.” Itsuki’s history as a gang leader dates back far before the beginning of the anime, and it is this background that informs the formation of his legendary Air Trek Team Kogarasumaru. He’s 15, of average build and height for his age.

Ringo Nayomano

Ringo, the show’s female lead, has known Ikki since they were kids. She’s a young adolescent with long, crimson-purple hair that reaches her waist. She often wears a small fringe over her forehead and binds her hair in two long tails. At the start of the series, she is shown wearing glasses virtually all the time, but later, she quits wearing them.

Air Gear Season 2: Is there enough source material?

The continuation of Air Gear Season 2 is contingent on the continued publication of the manga from which it is adapted. The good news is that there is more than enough material for a second season of the sports anime. There are 37 volumes in the Air Gear manga series. The first season of the program adapted the first 12 books of the source material and also included some unique material. Volumes 16, 23, and 24 of the anime were devoured by two OVAs.

This means that there are currently no anime episodes based on the remaining 22 volumes of the manga. There is, therefore, more than enough material for a sequel. However, if Season 2 is renewed, there is enough material for a third season to be made. At this point, we’re just crossing our fingers that the anime receives a second opportunity.

Air Gear Season 2 Trailer

If a trailer for Season 2 or Season 3 of Air Gear is posted on the official Air Gear website, we will include it here. Here’s a trailer for the first season which will remind you how dated the visuals are in comparison to today’s anime.