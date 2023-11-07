Dagashi Kashi Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans are really excited about the third season of Dagashi Kashi. Many viewers like its breezy tone and entertaining plot. In January of 2016, this anime series made its premiere. The main character of this manga is a young man called Kokonotsu Shikada, who is saddled with running the family candy business despite his dreams of becoming a manga artist. The program is well-known for its fresh concept, quirky actors, and delicious treats.

Since the release of Season 2 of Dagashi Kashi in 2018, fans have been waiting in bated breath for confirmation of a third season. In this article, we’ll take a look at everything we know thus far regarding Dagashi Kashi Season 3.

Dagashi Kashi Season 3 Renewal Status

The cookery comedy’s first two seasons were well received, and now viewers want to see how the narrative ends. No one associated with the making of Feels has updated fans on the status of the show’s final season in over three years. Nonetheless, both parts have been well-received. In addition, the second season now has a 6.84 average rating on MyAnimeList. The anime has far too many fans, as shown by the fact that its MAL group has approximately 385K members and is rated #431 in popularity.

In addition, there is still enough material for one more season to be produced at the studio. So, according to these considerations, Dagashi Kashi Season 3 should’ve secured a renewal by now. However, in the anime business, it is common practice for studios to keep a series for a period of four to five years before renewing it. So, don’t give up hope, since there’s still a decent possibility this program will be renewed.

Dagashi Kashi Season 3 Release Date

There is little chance of a third season of Dagashi Kashi. The primary cause is that the manga is finished. Most adaptations are meant to market the source, thus if the original has already ceased selling, a new season would be pointless. To sum up, there is no longer anything worth advertising.

The production company will have just enough content to make a season two renewal. Out of a possible 186 chapters, 125 have already been covered by the previous two seasons, leaving the production company with just around 60 to work with. Given these factors, Season 3 of Dagashi Kashi is very unlikely to ever air.

Dagashi Kashi Story

While his family has owned and operated Shikada Dagashi, a rural store selling inexpensive candies and snacks (“dagashi”), for nine generations, Kokonotsu has little interest in taking over the business from his father, Y, in favor of pursuing his dream of becoming a manga artist. When Hotaru Shidare, whose family owns the candy factory Shidare Corporation, comes in to hire Y, he refuses unless Hotaru can persuade Kokonotsu to buy out Shikada Dagashi.

Dagashi Kashi Cast

Hotaru Shidare Voiced by: Ayana Taketatsu (Japanese); Tabitha Ray (English)

Voiced by: Ayana Taketatsu (Japanese); Tabitha Ray (English) Kokonotsu Shikada Voiced by: Atsushi Abe (Japanese); Todd Haberkorn (English)

Voiced by: Atsushi Abe (Japanese); Todd Haberkorn (English) Saya Endō Voiced by: Manami Numakura (Japanese); Sara Ragsdale (English)

Voiced by: Manami Numakura (Japanese); Sara Ragsdale (English) Tō Endō Voiced by: Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Japanese); Justin Pate (English)

Voiced by: Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Japanese); Justin Pate (English) Yō Shikada Voiced by: Keiji Fujiwara (Japanese); Jeremy Inman (English)

Voiced by: Keiji Fujiwara (Japanese); Jeremy Inman (English) Hajime Owari Voiced by: Chinatsu Akasaki (Japanese); Caitlin Glass (English)

Voiced by: Chinatsu Akasaki (Japanese); Caitlin Glass (English) Beniyutaka Shidare Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese); Chris Wehkamp (English)

Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese); Chris Wehkamp (English) Tamako Tamai Voiced by: Asami Hara (Japanese); Stephanie Young (English)

Dagashi Kashi Season 2 Ending

Kokonotsu is devastated in the season finale when he finds that he cannot compete with the other manga artists in the industry. He had hoped he would never see Hotaru again, but now they are both trapped at the train station. After a tender exchange in the waiting room—during which they read Super Mario comics and shared a bowl of instant noodles—they go back to the store.

The store’s other workers were becoming anxious about Kokonotsu’s whereabouts and were thus overjoyed to see him again. When Hotaru overhears Kokonotsu being called the manager, she is overjoyed since her prediction came true. Just before Y is leaving the hospital, she announces that she would much rather have Kokonotsu work for her firm than Y.

A mystery guy enters the store just as Kokonotsu is trying to make aware of what’s going on around him. He is Beniyutaka Shidare, Hotaru’s brother, who is likewise interested in Kokonotsu. Kokonotsu tries to flee from the demands of others among the din of everyone proclaiming their need for him.

Dagashi Kashi Season 3 Plot

The identity of Dagashi Kashi is now shrouded in mystery. Specifically, we are aware that the animation has adopted the vast majority of the source material, with the exception of, at most, the final 60 chapters.

The lack of supplementary resources necessitates either greater work from the author or, less likely, the inclusion of artificial padding by the production team. There are still sixty chapters of the manga to be adapted, thus it’s likely that this will happen in the third season.

Dagashi Kashi Season 3 is likely to include new characters as well as those that have previously debuted. Season three of the program, which is known for its unique sugar-based comedy, promises to provide even more imaginative and hilarious moments with sweets.

One of the most pressing questions on the minds of viewers is whether or not the third installment of the series will end on a high note. Even though there wasn’t any official declaration that this would be the last season, fans are anticipating a fitting end to the series in the third installment.

Dagashi Kashi Rating

MyAnimeList users rated the first and second seasons of the program at 6.61 and 6.83, respectively; IMDb users rated it at 6.1/10; while AnimePlanet users rated it at 3.5 stars out of 5.

Dagashi Kashi: Is it worth watching?

Dagashi Kashi is a lighthearted animation about a little kid named Kokonotsu Shikada who longs to be a manga artist. But his plans are derailed when Hotaru Shidare, the eccentric heiress of a candy firm, arrives in town with one goal in mind: to hire Kokonotsu’s father.

Dagashi Kashi is an amusing and delightful program because of its lovely characters, unusual comedy, and distinctive location, despite the fact that its concentration on Japanese snacks and sweets may seem specialized to some viewers. Slice-of-life anime fans and those looking for a humorous, light-hearted program will enjoy Dagashi Kashi.