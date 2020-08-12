Agents of SHIELD, the stars of the show anticipate the FitzSimmons reunion!

Share it:

The final series of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has arrived, and tomorrow night we'll know how the seventh and final season of the ABC show will end. Meanwhile, two stars of the series anticipate the much desired FitzSimmons reunion, which, however, cannot fail to be in line with their relationship: complicated.

As the various cast members of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the last few days (thank you very much for the magone), it's been 7 years since a Team that had very little Team, to be honest, started running around for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, trying to save the earth as best they could.

Today, that band of reckless is still here, albeit briefly: Team Coulson's last mission has arrived, and that means having to say goodbye. But before we say goodbye, we will be allowed to see the most unfortunate couple on the show together (and it's a good race) Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons?

According to their interpreters, Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge, Yup. But…

"It's not exactly what you might imagine, at least not initially"Aggerma Henstridge"It has its own nice filter full of complications like everything from FitzSimmons".

"It's the typical roller coaster ride that's usually paired with their relationship"confirms De Caestecker.

But if nothing else, the worst of their breakups, according to both actors, can still be considered the first, when Simmons was undercover in the HYDRA labs and Fitz was trying to recover from his trauma.

"I remember how difficult it was to shoot those scenes. It was the first time I wasn't there to help Fitz. It wasn't me who helped him recover, and Iain brought it all to the stage in a truly extraordinary way"recalls Henstridge.

The last two episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The End Is At Hand is What We're Fighting For, will air in the United States on Wednesday, August 12.