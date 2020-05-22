Agents of SHIELD, check out the beautiful posters of the final season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Agents of SHIELD is ready to return to the small screen with the latest cycle of episodes that will conclude the serial show of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To celebrate the return of the show, the official Twitter account has published the character posters of the last season, dedicated to the main characters that we will see in the final act.

The seventh season of Agents of SHIELD will air in the United States from May 27th, while in Italy the release date has not yet been made official on the Fox channel.

The show will return to tell the latest adventures of Agent Phil Coulson, played by Clark Gregg.

“It will be a bittersweet farewell what we will say to the TV series” said Jeph Loeb, chief of Marvel Television and executive producer on the series “Our success is a testament to our extraordinary fans and we will always be indebted to them for their incredible and infinite support. We want to finish more than worthily and complete an incredible saga after seven wonderful seasons and 136 hours of quality”.

The seventh season will include several time travels, not just those related to the 1930s. Clark Gregg himself anticipated a journey through time with the new images.

The show’s main cast also includes Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain de Caestecker, and Jeff Ward.

The show was created for ABC by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen.