Accel World Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More Updates

Based on a series of light novels of the same name, the Japanese action romance anime television series Accel World (or Akuseru Wrudo) is now airing on Japanese television. The light novel series by Reki Kawahara and HIMA debuted on February 10, 2009, while the manga adaptation debuted a year later, on February 10, 2010. On April 10th, 2010, the first volume of the manga was released, and it has since been adapted into an anime series. Two years later, on April 7, 2012, Season 1 of Accel World premiered, and ever since then, viewers and readers of the original material have been anxiously awaiting information on Season 2.

Accel World Season 2 Renewal Status

The first season was favorably welcomed by audiences and was a success. Accel World introduces a new plot that immediately hooks viewers. The protagonist, Haruyuki Arita, learns early on in the series and is actually responsible for the accelerated timeline. The show, which is based on a manga series, ends with a cliffhanger.

The tale has concluded in the manga, although several episodes have been cut from the anime. Is Season 2 of Accel World in the works? Fans are in the dark because officials haven’t made anything plain. There has been no confirmed announcement of a second season.

So yet, the official has not stated whether or not a second season of this anime would ever be released, and there has been no confirmation of a second season. The authorities have not yet answered, but once we hear back from them, we will be sure to share the news with you.

Accel World Season 2 Release Date

The first season of Accel World began airing on April 7, 2012 and concluded on September 22, 2012. At the same time, on September 13, 2012, and January 31, 2013, two original video animation (OVA) episodes titled Accel World EX were released. On July 23, 2016, following a three-year wait, an original-storyline anime film titled Accel World: Infinite Burst was released. In addition, from July 25, 2012, to February 27, 2013, Accel World also had a spinoff called Accel World: Acchel World.

Anime programs are renowned for having their fans wait five years between seasons, thus the fact that it has been eleven years since the last season came out does not diminish the likelihood of the show getting another season. The likelihood of a new season of Accel World airing anytime soon is low. Apparently, the author is now working on Sword Art Online, which is even more widely read. Once SAO is over, there’s a chance we’ll see more of Accel World.

Accel World Storyline

Set in 2046, the plot follows Haruyuku, a harassed young man who finds solace in virtual reality games. Because of his talent, Kuroyukihime, a popular girl, notices him and informs him of a hidden software called Brain Burst, which allows its users to accelerate their brainwaves and effectively stop time.

Players in the hidden program have to engage in a massive online battle for points. To meet Brain Burst’s founder, Kuroyukihme needs Haruyuku’s assistance in defeating the game’s faction leaders. Accel World: Infinite Burst, a spinoff film released in 2016, takes place after the events of season 1 and features its own video game franchise.

Accel World Characters

Haruyuki Arita: The male lead, Haruyuki, is an overweight middle schooler who has been bullied for years. Because of the harassment, he endures at school, Haruyuki finds real-life unappealing and prefers to escape into virtual worlds instead. Haruyuki has been known as a prodigious player since he was in elementary school.

Accel World Season 2 Plot

If this anime gets a second season, we can expect to see more of the same narrative from the first season. From there, the story picks up speed. Sure, the movie came out, but the audiences weren’t exactly blown away. In my opinion, the anime could have used more new material and instead relied heavily on footage from the previous season. The creators aren’t making adequate use of their abilities. Everything else remained unchanged except for a change in the spokesman.

Moreover, the likelihood of renewing the show for a second season seemed slim. And no formal announcements have been made as of yet on the plot. If there are any changes to the show, we will make them here for you to read.

Where to watch Accel World?

Season 1 of Accel World may be viewed right now on Amazon Prime Video; I hope you enjoy it if you do!