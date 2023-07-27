Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know About

Alejandro Aimetta’s biographical drama series Maradona, sueo bandito, is titled Maradona: Blessed Dream. It’s common knowledge that sports-themed TV shows and documentaries can serve as great sources of motivation. These sports-related shows serve as inspiration for us.

Many have been inspired by the Maradona: Blessed Dream series. That’s why so many people watch the show. Fans of other genres, not just sports, caught on quickly to the show. The heading of the show gives away the plot. You are correct in your assumption. The legendary soccer star Diego Armando Maradona is the main focus of the presentation. There are barely any individuals left who haven’t heard of him.

Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2

On October 29, 2021, the premiere of the show’s first season aired. There are a total of 10 episodes. The show’s success can be attributed to the fact that it is based on the life of the audience’s favorite football star, Diego Armando Maradona. Have you seen the episodes yet? If so, please explain what you find most appealing about it. If you’re a sports lover who hasn’t read it yet, I highly recommend the excellent Sports series.

Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2 Release Date

Before the first five episodes of the series premiered on October 29, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video, it was announced in 2018 that Amazon wanted to develop a life series on the legend Diego Maradona; the writers on board were Silvina Olshansky and Guillermo Salmeron. Filming began in 2019, and the first season premiered the following year.

Season 1 has not yet premiered in its entirety, so we have no idea how or where the story will progress in Season 2. For the time being, we should wait for the conclusion of the first season before making any assumptions about what will happen in the second. Always check back here for all the latest information and updates.

About Maradona: Blessed Dream

The turbulent life of great soccer player Diego Armando Maradona is the subject of the biopic Maradona: Blessed Dream. A young man from Argentina who aspired to glory in football went on to achieve his goal and attain legendary status. He played by his own rules in a life rife with drug use, sexual encounters, and public scrutiny. See the man who won the hearts of millions and the respect of the football world.

Maradona: Blessed Dream Cast

Juan Palomino as Diego Maradona

Nazareno Casero as young Diego Maradona

Nicolás Goldschmidt as teenage Diego Maradona

Juan Cruz Romero as child Diego Maradona

Julieta Cardinali as Claudia Villafañe

Laura Esquivel as young Claudia Villafañe

Mercedes Morán as Dalma Salvadora Franco “Doña Tota”

Rita Cortese as old Doña Tota

Pepe Monje as Diego Maradona Padre “Don Diego”

Claudio Rissi as old Don Diego

Leonardo Sbaraglia as Guillermo Coppola

Jean Pierre Noher as old Guillermo Coppola

Darío Grandinetti as César Menotti

Nicolás Furtado as Daniel Passarella

Marcelo Mazzarello as Carlos Bilardo

Eva De Dominici as Lorena Gaumont

Federico D’Elía as Fernando Signorini

Tea Falco as Cristiana Sinagra

Martín Piroyansky as Ricardo Suárez

Peter Lanzani as Jorge Cyterszpiler

Gerardo Romano as Carlos Ferro Viera

Fernán Mirás as Francis Cornejo

Giovanni Esposito as Corrado Ferlaino

Francesc Orella as José Luis Núñez, president of F. C. Barcelona

Leonard Kunz as Bernd Schuster

Richard Sammel as Udo Lattek

Riccardo Scamarcio as Carmine Giuliano

Mauricio Dayub as Roque Villafañe

Douglas Silva as Pelé

Inés Palombo as Marílu

Natalia Dal Molín as María Rosa “Mary” Maradona

María Onetto as Mother of the Plaza de Mayo

Esteban Recagno as Jorge Carrascosa

Gabriel Schultz as Yayo Trotta

Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2 Plot

Because of the emotional investment people have in legends, recounting their stories requires great care from beginning to end. The episodes detail Maradona’s drug abuse, his rise to fame from humble beginnings, his first appearance with the national team, and subsequent events. The story continues with Diego’s tumultuous beginnings, including his recruitment by Boca Juniors and his struggles in Spain with Barcelona.

Nothing further is known about the 6.7 IMDb series at this time, so we should wait till all the episodes have premiered before passing judgment and giving the show a rating.

Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2 Trailer

The show’s devoted audience can’t wait to see the teaser for Season 3. However, there is currently no trailer for this. Getting there will be a lengthy process. We don’t know anything for sure just yet. In the meantime, enjoy this sneak peek at Season 1 of the show.

Where to watch Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2?

Since Maradona: Blessed Dreams is a series created specifically for Amazon Prime Video, the entire first season is available there. When Season 2 finally arrives, you can still watch it on the same service.

Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 1 Review

Maradona A Blessed Dream can be anything from a dream to a curse to a blessing to an addiction that won’t go away. Yes, actually. True, Diego Maradona was more charismatic on the field than in real life, but both are true. There is no doubt that Maradona has passed it on to him during this series. However, his fame does not come solely from his achievements on and off the field. The fundamental reason is that he stands for something more general: the effort to achieve one’s goals despite setbacks and rejection of one’s heritage.

If you’re looking for an ambitious and entertaining biopic on one of the most divisive figures in world football, look no further than Amazon Prime Video’s Maradona: A Blessed Dream. This documentary, featuring Diego Armando Maradona’s family, friends, and coworkers, was created with a hefty budget and a recognizable celebrity cast. More than 140 countries across the world have already streamed this international smash hit in a variety of languages.