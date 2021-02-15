Wonder Egg Priority – Chapter 5 – Review.

Chapter 5: The Pied Piper Girl

Neiru engages in a battle that he won cunningly. The girls get together to go to Ohto’s house, where they talk and have a good time, realizing that they are a group of friends who share a shared secret.

The arrival of Sawaki sensei upsets Ohto a bit, who remembers what happened with Koito, the painting contest that the teacher wanted to win with a drawing of Ohto, but which ended up being Koito’s because of his friend’s insecurity.

Neiru engages in another battle, but the moments he spent with the girls arrive on the scene and the reason for their separation. Neiru wins their confrontation and also beats loneliness.

Chapter opinion:

I don’t know how widespread this anime is, but I must say how underrated it is if it’s down. After this chapter, I can safely say that this anime can help some people, and many others, if accompanied by professional help, with depression.

Some small images and dialogues suggest that. An example is that of Ohto when she says that before, she did not reach the pines, implying that facing her fears and others has strengthened her, physically and mentally.

These details are beneficial for a depressed person, knowing that your effort pays off. I loved the chapter; although it could be somewhat confusing due to the temporal game, it was understood. I really don’t know how it will continue, making it more exciting because it is not predictable that I think is good quality.

Give and give:

The first thing we see is Neiru facing a monster who says that in the capitalist world, it is given and taken away, that there is no such thing as giving and giving.

To a large extent, it makes sense and reason, and we must give something so that they give us something, but it is also taken from us; that is, there is no disinterested act.

What “giving for giving” refers to at the beginning is that no one gives you something disinterestedly, but instead that they give you something to take away something, which apparently you provide voluntarily.

For example, work: they give you money, they take time out. Is the human selfish? It depends on which human, but it is human nature that determines that, but the context to which it is attached. And I think that’s why Neiru accepts what the monster says because she is a businesswoman and selfish.

Friendship:

This was one of the parts that I loved the most. Four girls so different from each other can get along very well. And I’m sorry if I try it again; Kawai is to blame for saying it’s like group therapy and Momos for saying they don’t commit suicide.

Friendships really help fight depression and, if it’s because of it, suicide. The feeling of community, belonging, and knowing that you are not alone is a solid defense against depression. The feeling of loneliness and the bad plays of the mind make one believe that he is wrong and that his life has no meaning that nobody needs it.

That is why the community is important: they make you feel accepted, they give meaning to one’s life in some sense (Confucius said well and also, but with these words, Aristotle: man is a political animal,

Although they are different people, one thing in common can unite despite inequalities. In any case, that is what to look for, an intersection point that will later be a union. And they have something that only belongs to them.

Just us:

A secret, something that only a few share, something that only a few do, in short: something special. Something that you think you will only share with one or a few, the trustworthy, those who are worth more than the rest.

That is what the four girls have, a secret that only they know, a secret that exclusively belongs to them. For this reason, Ohto is happy, seeing that he has something special with girls that he considers unique for sharing that special.

The problem comes when that breaks, it hasn’t happened yet, but I’ll still mention a little about that. Imagine your best friend giving the same to another person, wouldn’t it hurt, wouldn’t it make you feel like one more, wouldn’t you feel special anymore?

It not only happens with gifts but also with acts. If something like this were to happen between them, their friendship would surely disintegrate because they would no longer feel special.

Sawaki:

We finally know something more about the teacher: he wanted to be a painter. Kawai said that Koito might have liked the teacher, which does not seem unlikely and even makes sense when you see how he acted with Ohto in the painting.

It is implied that the teacher was really looking for Ohto, but Koito was jealous, and she was the one who gave herself up. The thing about being pregnant, I would discount it and be surprised if it were real.

Sawaki also hides something, although it seems that it was Koito who searched for him. Who is guilty? That aura of mystery is intriguing, as it has to do with Koito’s suicide and the protagonist’s mood. Besides that, he is related to Momo, which was no longer expected. Forced? I don’t know, but it felt natural. What are you hiding, Sawaki sensei?

Why do they fight?

Or: why do they live? Or: why don’t they die? The reason that keeps you going and that prevents you from dying, the foundation of your existence that will lead to the fight.

This is where Neiru has disagreements with Kawai; while she says that there is no reason to fight because now they are friends and that they are not really guilty of the suicides of her friends, the first only points out that she does it because it makes her not hurt.

The scar left by his sister, that is to say is out of selfishness. And, don’t they all fight for that selfishness?

Fight for what gave you happy to get it back, isn’t that what you fight for? And again, I put the depression here: the good past is treasured, idealizing it in some cases, and the knowledge that it will not return causes pain, and you fight desperately to get it again, no matter how much it hurts. And if you add a sense of guilt to that, Both answers are sincere. But Nieru’s has negative consequences since selfishness leads to loneliness, and this can lead to self-destruction.

The defeat of Neiru:

Neiru won both of their matches, but at what cost? Being right, where did it lead? Being selfish, what brought you? Neiru fights for herself, but that each time leads to her defeat, her defeat as a person.

It’s okay to be a kuudere, but you could tell that you appreciated the moments you spent with others. Why put it aside just for yourself? Part of personal well-being is well-being with the environment.

Did he not forget his pain when dating the girls? And the contrast is fascinating, a wealthy girl who can have it all but has nothing. Neiru has been defeated by herself, preferring her shell. But for sure, this won’t stay that way for long.

Let’s hope what the next chapter brings us, which may have a metaphorical intoxication. I hope it continues to develop well because I really think they have released an anime gem. Stay tuned for the next update.