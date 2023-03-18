Acapulco Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

How to Be a Latin Lover was the inspiration for the comedy TV show Acapulco, which was made by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, as well as Jason Shuman (2017).

The first episode of the show aired on Apple TV on Oct. 8, 2021. The show was picked up for a second season in March 2022, and the new season began on Oct. 21, 2022. The show was picked for an additional season in January 2023.

Just after huge success of the first season of Acapulco, the show is back! What happens when your happiness bubble bursts as well as you fall from of the ninth sky?

The same thing happened to Máximo in the first season of Acapulco, which was a show that people loved.

Season 2 of the show is coming back to Apple TV on Oct. 21, 2022, featuring an identical plot and hilarious comedy. In 2021, everyone loved the series that Richard Shepard was in charge of.

The first episode of the English-language version of the Spanish TV show Acapulco aired in October 2022.

IMDb gave it a score of 7.5 out of 10. Fans have been waiting for the second season since the first one came out.

Acapulco Season 2 Release Date

The very funny and hilarious show started on October 8, 2021, and audiences loved it. Since then, fans have been waiting eagerly for Season 2 of Acapulco. So, when is the show going to come out? Is it going to continue or not?

Yes, the makers of the show have already renewed it for a second season, which will start on March 4, 2022. But no date for the release has been set yet.

Soon, they will start making the next season in Mexico. So, for now, humans have to wait until they finish making it and tell us when it will be released. If we learn anything new about the show, we will add it to this page.

Acapulco Season 2 Cast

Eugenio Derbez as Older Máximo

Enrique Arrizon as Máximo

Fernando Carsa as Memo

Damián Alcázar as Don Pablo

Camila Perez as Julia

Chord Overstreet as Chad

Vanessa Bauche as Nora

Regina Reynoso as Sara

Raphael Alejandro as Hugo

Jessica Collins as Diane

Rafael Cebrián as Hector

Carlos Corona as Esteban

Acapulco Season 2 Trailer

Acapulco Season 2 Plot

“Season two selects up right where season one left off. It tells the story of Máximo Gallardo, who is in his 20s and whose dream turns out to be true when he gets the job of an entire life as a cabana boy at Las Colinas, the most popular resort in Acapulco.

“In 1985, Máximo has to deal with trouble at the resort, problems at home that he didn’t expect, and a fresh romance who might be better than that of the girl of his dreams.

“With Don Pablo’s help, he wants to become Diane’s right-hand man so that one day he can run the whole Las Colinas operation.”

Inside the present day, an older Máximo comes back to Acapulco to make peace with recent death of Don Pablo, and he is forced to face some unfinished business it which young Máximo left behind.

Note that the creators of Acapulco Season 2 haven’t said anything about the show’s plot. But it will pick up right where the initial season left off.

Several online sources say that the next season will take place in 1985, so we’ll be seeing a youthful Maximo.

The main character has had to deal with problems just at resort and at home, as well as a fresh romance who might try to steal his dream girl away from him.

In the present day, the older Maximo is going to visit Acapulco and meet up with a lot of people from his past.

The main story is about a Mexican individual who obtains a job at a resort throughout Acapulco and thinks he has finally made it. He finds out later that his position is more difficult than he thought it would be.

Even though the series is a mix of English and Spanish, it really has gotten good reviews from viewers and has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

People are just as eager to witness the events inside the second season as they are for what occurs in the first season.

Acapulco is among the most famous sitcoms on Apple TV right now, and if the season 2 does well, the creators might make a third season.