My Hero Academia: Deku, Bakugo and Todoroki star in a very expensive $ 2000 statue

Prime 1 Studio recently opened pre-orders for the Most expensive My Hero Academia themed figurine ever made, a collector’s item featuring Midoriya, Bakugo and Todoroki that can be purchased for the modest sum of $ 2,000, a price that very few fans will be able to afford.

The product, whose design had been the victim of a leak a few weeks ago, is part of the Ultimate Premium Masterline by Prime 1 Studio, a line for collectors where only high quality collectibles are offered, with prices ranging from 300 to 2,000 dollars. The figurine is 1: 4 scale and comes in two versions: $ 1,800 Standard (classic, with the three heroes using their respective special attacks) and $ 2,000 DX Bonus (four interchangeable heads for Deku and three for the other two. heroes). The product is original, Shueisha licensed, and shipments will start in June 2022.

The statuette is also available in Italy and to guarantee one, simply pay the basic fee of $ 200 (€ 170) and the rest once the piece is officially shipped. Prime 1 Studio has decided to dedicate the new statuette to the three heroes to celebrate the release of My Hero Academia: World Hero Mission.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we remind you that the fifth season of My Hero Academia has recently resumed the transmission, and that the new episodes of the anime will be available in simulcast on Crunchyroll Italia every Saturday afternoon.