Alchemy of Souls Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The title, “Alchemy of Souls,” is pretty accurate because the show is a great mix of comedy, romance, and heartbreak, just like the Hong sisters of South Korea are known to do so well.

This epic saga is about young mages who have to deal with forbidden magic that swaps souls, but it’s also about so much more.

But you already know that because you’ve probably watched parts one and two back-to-back on Netflix or, if you live in South Korea, on tvN.

Since part two ended on Jan 8, 2023, you’re wondering exactly if Alchemy of Souls will continue past that point. So, come here to find out everything you want to know about season three of Alchemy of Souls on Netflix.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about season 3 of the popular fantasy television drama Alchemy of Souls. This article will tell you when Season 3 of Alchemy of Souls will come out and who will be in it.

With the third season, the show looks like it will be even more exciting and adventurous than before, so let's buckle up and find out everything we can regarding Alchemy of Souls Season 3!

Alchemy of Souls is a Korean drama that has just the right amount of comedy, romance, and sadness. The second season, which was made up of 10 exciting episodes and just ended, left fans very happy. The show always had high ratings, and each episode had more viewers than the one before it.

Written by the well-known Hong Sisters, this same drama is about young mages who travel between the worlds of earth and heaven. It’s about a skilled warrior named Nak-su, whose soul gets stuck in Mu-body decks by accident. This causes her to meet Jang Uk, who is from a noble family, as well as she ends up working for him.

If Alchemy of Souls is renewed, new episodes could come out as early as 2024. But it’s not clear if the show will continue because K-dramas don’t usually have more than one season as well as the story appears to be over. Time will tell whether and when there will be a third season.

The second season of Alchemy of Souls is over. It had 10 great episodes that kept people interested. The show always had very high ratings, which kept going up for each new episode.

After he lost his girlfriend Mu-Seok, Jang Uk came back from the dead in season 2 and turned into a soul shifter hunter who would not let anyone get away. Fans are trying to guess whether and when their favorite show will come back for its third season.

Alchemy of Souls Season 3 Release Date

From June 18 to August 28 of 2022, 20 episodes of the first season (as well as part) were shown. Then, on December 10, 2022, Alchemy of Souls came back with a new name: Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow. It ran until January 8, 2023.

If Alchemy of Souls comes back, we might see new episodes by the end of 2023. Even so, it doesn’t look like the contract will be renewed. Multiple seasons of K-dramas don’t usually get boring, and the story is pretty much at this point, therefore we’ll have to queue to see if or when there will be a third season.

Alchemy of Souls Season 3 Cast

If Alchemy of Souls comes back for a third season, magical flashbacks as well as general shenanigans could bring back the following cast members:

Lee Jae-wook as Jang Uk Jung So-min as Mu-deok/Nak-su Jung So-min as Mu-deok

Go Youn-jung as Naksu

Hwang Min-Hyun as Seo Yul Yoo In-soo as Park Dang-gu Arin as Jin Cho-Yeon

Given how season two ended, there would probably also be new characters, including maybe some new main characters.

Alchemy of Souls Season 3 Plot

In Light and Shadow, Alchemy of Souls caused a lot of heartbreak, so we were pretty worried about just how part two would tie things up. The season ended happily for the main characters, Jang-uk and Naksu/Cho Yeong (Go Youn-Jung), as well as for Park Dang-gu and Jin Cho-yeon, who were also our favorites.

In that way, it’s classic Hong Sisters, but what comes next for the Alchemy of Souls series? Given how section 2 ended, it seems unlikely that there will be a third season, but there is always room for even more, especially with such a popular K-drama.

Soompi says that the show’s second season ended with its best ratings yet, so it wouldn’t surprise us if a spinoff was made instead of a third season. Even so, it also is possible that the Hong sisters will move on to something else entirely.

It depicts the love and growth of young mages even though they try to change their messed-up lives, which are caused by a forbidden magic act called “alchemy of souls,” which lets souls switch bodies.

It tells the story of an upper-echelon assassin who decided to name Naksu, whose soul gets trapped in the small body of Mu Deok, this same servant of Jang Uk, a strong as well as honorable mage from the nation.

The young master of the Jang family, Jang Uk, has a dark secret about his scandalous past. He wants the powerful assassin to help him change his destiny.

The story takes place in Daeho, a made-up country where magic has strange effects on people’s lives. Here is where the young spellcasters live and grow.

The main plot is about two people falling in love, but things aren’t as easy as they seem. In just this country, there is a mysterious magic that lets the soul switch bodies. This is called “Alchemy of Souls” in the series.

Regardless of whether the story is finished by the end of season 2, humans can anticipate a new plot with the same overall theme. But it appears that the story will come to an end, and if the creators want to keep going, they might finally come up with another idea.

In the second part of this very popular drama, Jang-Uk comes back as a monster with the sword that his lover used to stab him. So, he now utilizes it to catch people who change their souls.

After losing it all, Jang-Uk is left alone to deal with his pain and falls into darkness… or does he? Bu-Yeon, the long-lost princess of Jinyowon, has been utilized as a ship for Naksu’s energy, and it seems like it will only be a short amount of time before all of her memories come back.