a stand alone series with Zoe Kravitz is planned after The Batman, according to a rumor

The DC FanDome will deliver us some interesting news about The Batman, but in the meantime a rumor is making its way regarding an alleged spin-off series focusing on the new Catwoman.

We would like to clarify that at the moment it is just a rumor, which may very well prove to be unfounded, but second The Cinema Spot, which reports the news exclusively, decisions would have been made at HBO: after the Batman series already announced, Gotham could therefore host the charming Selina Kyle for another spin-off.

Also in this case the narrative universe would be the same as in the film by Matt Reeves and the role should return to Zoe Kravitz. The article speculates that the cancellation of High Fidelity, a series starring the actress, is somehow linked to this new project, much more important it seems. The series could be a prequel, centered on the character's adventures before Bruce Wayne arrives and his first steps into the world of crime, or a sequel. In this case the hypothesis is based on the fact that Selina does not actually become Catwoman in the film with Robert Pattinson and that her "feline" evolution therefore takes place in the series (which is not very plausible, to be honest).

What do you think? Are you in favor of a spin-off series on Gotham's most famous cat? Tell us in the comments! To learn more about the character's history, here are all the actresses who played Catwoman.