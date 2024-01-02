A Place Further than the Universe Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans of A Place Further Than the Universe have been patiently waiting for the show’s renewal for Season 2 for the better part of three years, and they’re still not satisfied. One of the top anime series has fans who are dying for a sequel. Many expected a quick comeback after its great run. So far, however, this has not materialized.

The Japanese animated adventure comedy series A Place Further Than the Universe goes by the name Sora Yori Mo Tooi Basho. Studio Madhouse produced the program, while Jukki Hanada wrote the script. On January 2, 2018, the animation that Atsuko Ishizuka had directed premiered.

On March 27 of that year, the thirteen-part series concluded its airing on television. There was an immediate uptick in requests for a sequel. In that case, what does the future hold for the beloved anime series? Here is all the information you need.

A Place Further than the Universe Season 2 Renewal Status

There has been no official word on the renewal of “A Place Further Than the Universe” for a second season, much to the disappointment of the show’s fans, who have been waiting patiently for word. After three years of anticipation, supporters are becoming more restless.

On the bright side, the anime’s cancellation has not been announced yet. This ray of light gives viewers faith that their favorite show will return victorious. If we learn anything new, we will provide it here as soon as it becomes available.

A Place Further than the Universe Season 2 Release Date

The first season of A Place Beyond the Universe has been an enormous success. Critically and commercially, it has been well-received. Despite the popularity of the first season, there has been no word from the show’s creators or producers about a second season of A Place Beyond the Universe. Members of the cast have been silent for quite some time as well.

It is anticipated, nonetheless, that the program will be revived for a second season due to the popularity of both the manga and the series. At this time, there are three volumes of the manga. That should be more than enough for a second season. The newest season has had the audience giddy with anticipation ever since the premiere of the previous episode.

Nevertheless, the public may be kept in suspense until a formal announcement is made. It is believed that the newest season may be released later in 2024 if the show’s creators and producers confirm it.

A Place Further than the Universe Story

As a second-year high school student, Mari Tamaki longs to seize the day but is often too timid to do so. When she meets Shirase Kobuchizawa, a young woman whose mother vanished three years ago, she learns that Kobuchizawa has been saving money to visit Antarctica. Hinata Miyake and Yuzuki Shiraishi are two more females who accompany them on an adventure to the Antarctic.

A Place Further than the Universe Cast

Mari Tamaki Voiced by: Inori Minase (Japanese); Xanthe Huynh (English)

Voiced by: Inori Minase (Japanese); Xanthe Huynh (English) Shirase Kobuchizawa Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English)

Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English) Hinata Miyake Voiced by: Yuka Iguchi (Japanese); Kayli Mills (English)

Voiced by: Yuka Iguchi (Japanese); Kayli Mills (English) Yuzuki Shiraishi Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Amanda Lee (English)

Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Amanda Lee (English) Gin Tōdō Voiced by: Mamiko Noto (Japanese); Caitlyn Elizabeth (English)

Voiced by: Mamiko Noto (Japanese); Caitlyn Elizabeth (English) Kanae Maekawa Voiced by: Yoko Hikasa (Japanese); Morgan Lauré (English)

Voiced by: Yoko Hikasa (Japanese); Morgan Lauré (English) Yumiko Samejima Voiced by: Lynn

Voiced by: Lynn Chiaki Mukai Voiced by: Masaki Terasoma

Voiced by: Masaki Terasoma Toshio Zaizen Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Dai Himi Voiced by: Jun Fukushima

Voiced by: Jun Fukushima Nobue Todoroki Voiced by: Kana Asumi

Voiced by: Kana Asumi Yume Sasaki Voiced by: Aya Endō

Voiced by: Aya Endō Honami Yasumoto Voiced by: Mikako Komatsu

Voiced by: Mikako Komatsu Megumi Takahashi Voiced by: Hisako Kanemoto (Japanese); Daisy Guevara (English)

Voiced by: Hisako Kanemoto (Japanese); Daisy Guevara (English) Rin Tamaki Voiced by: Kaede Hondo (Japanese); Cassandra Lee Morris (English)

Voiced by: Kaede Hondo (Japanese); Cassandra Lee Morris (English) Tamiko Shiraishi Voiced by: Sayaka Ohara

Voiced by: Sayaka Ohara Takako Kobuchizawa Voiced by: Ai Kayano (Japanese); Cristina Vee (English)

A Place Further than the Universe Season 2 Plot

The aforementioned statement about how satisfying the finale was for A Place Further Than the Universe stands. As the pilot concluded, Shirase was coming closer to solving the mystery of her mother’s mysterious absence.

Despite her lifelong fear of taking risks, Mira is having the time of her life. Shirase offers an encouraging suggestion at the close of the previous episode, stating her intention to return to Antarctica in the future.

This confirms our worst fears about the impending release of Season 2 of A Place Further Than the Universe. Exciting new adventures and enigmas await in season two. In her quest to uncover the shocking truth about her mother’s abduction, Shirase plans to go back to Antarctica. The lives of Shirase, Mari, Yuzuki, and Hinata will be graced by the arrival of new characters. They will add a new level of excitement and tension to the plot.

A Place Further than the Universe Season 2: Is there enough source material?

As far as anime series go, A Place Further Than the Universe stands alone. This narrative is completely original and has nothing to do with any manga, light book, or video game series. The manga is based on the anime, although the material is useless as viewers saw it in the first season.

Without a doubt, Jukki Hanada is obligated to write the whole screenplay for A Place Further Than the Universe Season 2, from start to finish. The author does leave room for a sequel by leaving some plot points unresolved. Consequently, acquiring the material for season two is also not completely out of the question.

Where to watch A Place Further than the Universe?

You may watch the program on Crunchyroll if you prefer English subtitles.

A Place Further than the Universe Season 2 Trailer

The producers of A Place Further Than the Universe have been mum about the impending second season, so we are in the dark as far as a trailer is concerned. The first season trailer, nevertheless, may be seen by viewers at Animax Asia.

Conclusion

With the second season of “A Place Further Than the Universe” still a ways off, the future of the much-loved anime is anyone’s guess. Although there has been no official word on whether the series will be renewed or canceled, being an original anime does have its fair share of advantages and disadvantages. The demand from the ardent fandom could determine the outcome. Until then, viewers can only hope that “A Place Further Than the Universe” will bring them back to the adventure- and friendship-filled world it once did.