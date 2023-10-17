The Way Home Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The end of Season 1 of The Way Home has changed the Hallmark Channel forever. Our expectations for a Hallmark Channel drama were radically upended by this time-traveling family drama, which boasted excellent acting and plot twists.

Chyler Leigh, Andie MacDowell, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow play three generations of women in this show who are all looking for ways to communicate and connect with one another. And if you really want to get to know your mom, there’s no better way than to find a way to hang out with her when she was a teen. If it piques your interest, you might wish to binge-watch the first season of The Way Home.

If you’ve been following The Way Home from the beginning, though, you may be curious about where this new Hallmark hit is headed. This is everything we know regarding the upcoming second season of The Way Home on Hallmark.

The Way Home Season 2 Renewal Status

This is Hallmark Channel’s first new original series in nearly seven years, and they’ve already renewed “The Way Home” for a second season. The show’s strong reception from audiences and the press has prompted Hallmark Media’s Executive Vice President of Programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, to voice her enthusiasm about continuing the Landry family’s adventure. Laurie Ferneau, the senior vice president of development, also lauded the show’s producers, saying they had successfully combined heart and intrigue into a compelling narrative.

Women and younger viewers have taken to the show in droves since its debut, helping it to achieve record-breaking ratings for Hallmark Channel. Hallmark Channel confirmed the series’ renewal for a second season on March 2, 2023.

The Way Home Season 2 Release Date

Not much else has been revealed about when the second season of The Way Home will premiere. However, it should be noted that the series started in January on The Hallmark Channel, and the series finale will run on March 26. Season two of The Way Home likely won’t premiere until early in 2024, given the typical interval between scripted seasons.

The Way Home Story

It’s a drama set in the past, present, and future about three generations of fiercely independent women in the Landry family and their quest to rediscover each other and their roots. Kat left her small, Canadian farm community of Port Haven more than 20 years ago due to life-altering events, and she and Del haven’t spoken since. Alice has no idea why her family is so broken up; she has never met her grandma.

Kat receives an unexpected letter from Del pleading with her to return home when her marriage is ending and she is laid off from her work. Kat and her daughter visit her family farm, but the reunion isn’t what Kat had hoped for and Alice isn’t exactly delighted about it. As the women of three generations work together to rebuild their families, they take an unexpected and eye-opening journey together that teaches them invaluable lessons about themselves and each other.

The Way Home Cast

Sadie Laflamme-Snow as Alice “Ali” Dhawan

Chyler Leigh as Katherine “Kat” Landry Dhawan

Alex Hook as teenage Katherine Landry

Andie MacDowell as Delilah “Del” Landry

Evan Williams as Elliot “El” Augustine

David Webster as teenage Elliot Augustine

Jefferson Brown as Colton “Cole” Landry

Remy Smith as Jacob “Jake” Landry

Al Mukadam as Brayden “Brady” Dhawan

Nigel Whitmey as Byron Groff

Samora Smallwood as Monica Hill

Marnie McPhail-Diamond as Rita Richards

Kateam O’Connor as Spencer Hill

Ali Prijono as Zoey

Peyson Rock as Danny Sawyer

Sam Braun as teenage Nick

Alex Mallari Jr. as Dr. Andy Stafford

Laura de Carteret as Joyce

Megan Fahlenbock as Jude

The Way Home Season 1 Ending

The central mystery of The Way Home is Jacob’s whereabouts. The truth regarding the Landry family was gradually revealed over the course of the show’s ten episodes, with the stunning revelation of what happened to Jacob Landry and why he disappeared saved for the series finale.

Kat, Del, and Alice, the investigators out to determine whether or not Jacob is dead, have been sitting on the answer this whole time. Jacob, like Kat, Del, and Alice, fell into the family pond and was instantly transported to 1814.

Just what transpired, pls. How exactly did he end himself in the water? And how he was unable to return. It turns out that in 1814, Jacob got himself stuck in the pond when he fell in while chasing an animal. In 1999, Kat and her family learned about Jacob through the letters he wrote to the family almanac back in 1814. However, this puzzle has yet to be cracked. What prevented him from returning in 1999? Why did he decide to spend the remaining years of his life there?

There’s a twist in the story: even Kat learned about the mystical pond back in 1999. In episode 10, we revisit the very opening scene of The Way Home, where a young woman of all white races through the forest. Kat is the girl who, in 1814, makes a commitment to return to Jacob after jumping in the pond. So, when Kat finally did return in 1999, what exactly did she find? Did she completely lose all memory of the pond? Is Jacob still holding out hope that she’ll return?

The Way Home Season 2 Plot

Way too soon to tell at this point! There are many wounds that need to be healed among the Landry ladies and many more questions that need to be answered about Kat and Del’s history. We can only hope that the second season brings Kat the peace she so desperately needs and allows Alice and Del the chance to finally build the grandmother-granddaughter bond that has been sorely lacking for far too long.

The Way Home Season 2 Trailer

It is still unknown if a trailer for Season 2 of The Way Home will be released this year. Fans, however, still have time to see the first season of the touching family drama. If you haven’t seen the show yet, I highly recommend it so you can witness the inspiring narrative of the Landry women and their effort to rebuild their relationship.

Where to watch The Way Home?

Peacock now has the entirety of Season 1 of The Way Home. The latest episodes of the Hallmark show were made available on Peacock the day after they debuted on the network, according to an agreement between the two. If you have a cable login, you can watch every episode of The Way Home whenever you want on Hallmark’s website.