Grey’s Anatomy Season 20: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates

On March 27, 2005, ABC broadcast the midseason premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, an American medical drama series. The term “Grey’s Anatomy” originates from Henry Gray’s eponymous anatomy textbook, first published in London in 1858. Fans of Grey’s Anatomy may expect to get their hands on Season 20 very soon.

Shonda Rhimes created the series and authored episodes for it till 2015. Krista Vernoff, who worked with Rhimes before, is in charge of the project now. Vancouver, British Columbia, and Los Angeles, California served as primary filming locations despite the show’s Seattle, Washington, setting. All you need to know about Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 is right here.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Release Date

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy had reason to be hopeful when production restarted after the strikes ended in November. The long-awaited 2024 ABC schedule has finally revealed Thursday, March 14, as the premiere date for Season 20. Despite the long delay, the news has reignited the enthusiasm of fans who can’t wait to see the medical drama develop.

Grey’s Anatomy Storyline

Grey’s Anatomy, an American medical drama series, premiered on ABC on March 27, 2005, as a replacement in the middle for the show’s first run. In this medical drama, surgical interns, residents, and attendings try to advance their careers while also maintaining personal and romantic relationships.

The daughter of one of the world’s most renowned surgeons (Dr. Ellis Grey), Meredith Grey (played by Sandra Oh) aspires to follow in her father’s footsteps and make a career in medicine. Professional and emotional challenges arise throughout the series for Meredith and her fellow surgeons at Seattle Grace Hospital.

Grey’s Anatomy Cast and characters

There is only one other big departure revealed for the upcoming twentieth season of Grey’s Anatomy, apart from Ellen Pompeo’s decreased role.

In addition, actress Kelly McCreary will not be returning for season 20, having left the show after 10 seasons, nine of which were as a series regular. Her departure was announced in the season 19 finale.

The only major cast member whose future is uncertain is Scott Speedman since ABC has not yet said whether he will be leaving the show as a series regular or not. All other important members of the 19th season cast, except Pompeo and McCreary, are likely to return.

In terms of returning cast members, here is a rundown of the important ones who will be back for season 20:

Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt

Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus ‘Link’ Lincoln

Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu

Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin

Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffin

Midori Francis as Dr. Mika Yasuda

Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson

Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman

Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Harry Shum Jr as Dr. Daniel ‘Blue’ Kwan

Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt

James Pickens Jr as Dr. Richard Webber

Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams

Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Expected Plot

Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy will likely continue the storyline begun in the season 19 finale, which witnessed multiple couples admit their love for one another, Teddy Altman’s life hanging in the balance after she collapsed in the operating room from a toothache, and all the new interns taking huge and life-changing risks. Since all of these pairings are brand new and are bound to face challenges as they mature, it will be fascinating to see how the Marinis and the authors handle Jo and Link, Simone and Lucas, Helm and Mika, and even Jules and Kwan.

Since many previous characters have been dismissed for considerably less, it will be intriguing to see if Lucas, Simone, or Kwan will be punished for doing unlicensed surgery or disobeying a patient’s DNR.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Trailer

In late December 2023, ABC unveiled a teaser for the groundbreaking 20th season of Grey’s Anatomy, and it seems like the show will have more action than ever before.

In addition to the many crises that drive the plot, the trailer suggests that the young physicians would have disagreements and that Dr. Grey (Ellen Pompeo) would make a comeback. Even though Dr. Grey’s role in the next season is still out in the air, fans of Grey’s Anatomy will be overjoyed to see her return after her abrupt exit in season 19.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Episodes

As of this writing, the network has not announced how many episodes will be in the upcoming season. However, assuming the show’s release schedule is anything like the past several seasons, we can expect at least 20 episodes, each of which will be between 43 and 53 minutes long, to be made available every week. This episode count can be adjusted if the showrunners decide to wrap things up at the end of the upcoming season.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Rating

If you’re curious about the series’ quality but have never seen it, this is a fantastic place to start. The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 75%, which is consistent with the IMDb rating of 7.6/10. Therefore, I have added this program to my watch list. If you are on the fence about watching it, think about what other people have said about it.

Where to watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 20?

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 will premiere on ABC and will be available to watch online after each episode has been shown on TV. After their first broadcast, episodes can be viewed on-demand and on Hulu. Grey’s Anatomy is currently accessible in its entirety across all seasons on both FuboTV and Netflix. In addition to Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu, the series can be rented or purchased from these services, with varying subscription options depending on the viewer’s area.

Is Grey’s Anatomy Worth Watching?

After 19 seasons, it is still one of the most-watched shows on TV. It’s a dramatic medical series about the staff in a Seattle, Washington hospital. The show’s script, cast, and direction have all been praised by critics.