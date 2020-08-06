A bullet in the head destroyed his dream: Salvador Cabañas, America's top scorer, turns 40

Share it:

Salvador Cabañas was at a great moment in his career when he suffered the attack (Photo: File)

Ten years it's been since Salvador Cabañas stopped playing soccer due to a Shooting in the head, now the former American player and the selection of Paraguay celebrated his 40th birthday.

Cabañas was born in Itauguá, a city located approximately 30 kilometers from the city of Asunción, the capital of Paraguay, and is part of the urban area known as Gran Asunción. There he began his first steps in the club October 12 ° where he scored four goals and was loaned to the following season in 1999 at Guaraní Club, returned to October 12 in 2000 to score eight goals and sign his transfer to Audax Italiano in Chile.

In Chilean football he spent a couple of years and in the Torneo Apertura 2003 was consolidated as top scorer,with what caught reflectors in several clubs but it was Jaguares de Chiapas who was able to sign his transfer to the Mexican league.

In our country, in his second season, he achieved a scoring runner-up and in Clausura 2006 with 11 goals, he achieved that individual distinction shared with Sebastián. Crazy Abreu, at the end of his time at the chiapaneco team managed to be the historical scorer with 50 goals.

His impressive marks with this club put him on the list of the best players in the league, therefore, the Eagles of America signed Chava for the 2006 Opening, from there he would become a figure and captain of the team, and for many of the fans in legend.

"La Barbie" confessed that Cabañas knew her attacker.

However, his ascending and consolidated career would be interrupted early on January 25, 2010 when he was shot in the head after an altercation in the bathroom of the now closed Bar-Bar From Mexico City.

The person named in the attack was José Jorge Balderas, also known as JJ, who had ties to the brothers' poster Beltrán Leyva and acted as operator of Édgar Valdez Villarreal, Barbie. Chava He was found lying on the floor and was taken to a medical center where, with surgery and rehabilitation, he was able to get out alive, although his days would never be the same.

The projectile that lodged in the left lobe of the brain left Cabañas in a coma for approximately 10 days. and in March of that same year he began his rehabilitation. Four months later, he returned home with a scar on his head and motor difficulties that have improved considerably with rehabilitation.

The physical consequences of the shot prevented him from playing professional soccer againAnd for that reason, the people close to him walked away, the former player of America went so far as to declare that his ex-wife took advantage of the situation and left him penniless.

Salvador Cabañas was going to play the 2010 World Cup in South Africa with his team (Photo: file)

In accordance with Los Angeles Times the fortune he amassed Cabañas was over 20 million dollars and that his ex-wife María Lorgia Alonso lost everything and lives in “almost poverty” in Asunción, Paraguay, working as a money changer for a money exchange.

The former striker of the Paraguayan team after the financial situation returned to his hometown and he returned to live with his parents, it was learned later that opened a bakery and he lives by being a baker to help his parents with the expenses.

At the beginning of last month the news circulated that the ravages of the shot still affect the player, since Cabañas declared Radio Caracol from the Guaraní country, which had vision problems in the left eye and you could never recover from it.

Among the most important distinctions he had is a two-time scoring championship of the Copa Libertadores with the azulcrema team in 2007 and 2008, as well as the recognition of the soccer player of the year in South America by the Diario El País of Uruguay.

