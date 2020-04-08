         A / B partitions and system updates without interruptions, one step away from being mandatory in Android 11

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With Android Nougat they carried the A / B partitions, a system that duplicated certain partitions so that the system updates were faster and without interruptions. Said system was improved in Android Oreo, although never became mandatory– Some manufacturers include A / B partitions in their terminals, others do not.

This is about to change in the next version of Android, according to a commit found in the Android code, which indicates that this partition system would be mandatory in Android 11, at least to obtain the necessary certification to include Google services.

Two partitions, better than one

The A / B partition system is a complex Google invention inside, but it is actually relatively simple. Some mobile partitions are duplicated, so that system updates can be carried out on a second partition in the background, while you can continue using your mobile.

That is, with a traditional partition system, when installing a software update or security patch, the mobile restarts and you should wait for the patches to finish patching to be able to use it. The process can take several minutes, during which you cannot use the phone.

With the A / B partition system, the partition you are using remains intact, while background update is installed on second partition. In this way, you can use the mobile while the installation occurs, with the only downside that it could go a little slower. When finished, the mobile restarts and simply swaps the second partition with the first one.

If you are curious, you can use an application like Treble Check to check if your mobile has support for A / B partitions or not. You will find it in the section Transparent updates.

Now if the commit It ends up being included in the Android code, you will not need it for the new devices launched with Android 11 and with Google services. This is so as part of the VTS (Vendor Test Suite) test, necessary to be able to include Google services on the device, requires that the mobile has support for A / B partitions if it launches with Android 11.

A / B partitions have the advantage of allowing a seamless system upgrade, in addition to an emergency system to return to the previous state in case an update fails. Against it is found that duplicating partitions supposes a greater use of the internal mobile storage by the system.

Track | XDA