Robert Downey Jr. Net Worth of 2020 is $300 Million

Robert Downey Jr. is an American actor and singer from Manhattan, New York who happens to have Net Worth of $300 Million. Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most widely known actors and he is well-known for his brilliant acting as well as performance. It seems like RDJ has a large number of fans and followers that are so supportive at every turn of his life.

Most fans and viewers are considering Robert Downey Jr. as one of the legendary actors. He was recognizable due to his amazing performance in several movies that include “Less Than Zero,” “Chaplin,” “Soapdish,” the “Iron Man”/Marvel franchise, and “Tropic Thunder.”

If you are among those people who are die-hard fans of this American actor with such remarkable talents and skills. Then you will surely happen to know about his parents who were also both actors during his childhood. So Robert Downey Jr. was able to have the opportunity to go to the movie set with his parents. This is the reason behind the beginning of his successful career when he was young.

The first time Robert Downey Jr. did appear on the screen was her debut movie “Pound”. His first debut movie did release in 1970 and his father was the director of the movie. He did come a long way since that time when he was learning how to walk from the professionals.

Robert Downey Jr. is undoubtedly one of the highest-paid actors in the entire cinematic industry. Currently, he is becoming a true example that surely provides inspiration to the younger actors. All the hard work and efforts that Robert Downey Jr. did put into his successful career are paying off now.

Early Life

Robert Downey Jr. was born on the 4th of April in 1965 in Manhattan, New York City. His father was a writer, actor, director. Both of his parents were brilliant actors who mostly did their appearance in movies of Robert Downey Sr. Elsie Ann and Robert Downey Sr. were the ones who keep inspiring their son to be the best among all.

Downey and his older sister Allyson were growing at the same place in Greenwich Village. As Robert Downey Jr. is the son of a well-known filmmaker, he was the center of attraction from his childhood. He did begin to perform his acting skills at an early age of 5. His mother Elsie was the one to encourage his son to perform well on stage.

It will be somewhat tragic and surprising to know about Robert Downey Jr. to have drugs surrounding him always. It was only because of his father Robert Downey Sr. who was a drug addict. His father did allow Robert Downey Jr. to use marijuana when he was only six years old. But he was not much proud of his drug addiction as he later confirms it in one of his interviews. Yet, Drugs was the emotional bond between Robert Downey Jr. and his father.

Robert Downey Jr. did make her debut appearance in the 1997 movie “Pound”. It was one of the movies of which his father Robert Downey Sr. was the director. Later on, Robert Downey Jr. was having many minor roles in his father’s movies. He was successful enough to make an appearance in the movie surrealist Western Greaser’s Palace (1972) when he was 7.

Downey was the one to decide to move with his father after the divorce of his parents, Robert Downey Sr. and Elsie Ann. It was around 1978 when Robert Downey Jr. did shift to California with his father. He also did drop out of Santa Monica High School when he was 16 years old. After this, he did again move to New York City to pursue an acting career full time while living with his mother.

Robert Downey Jr. was surely having a lot of problems with his drug addiction and alcohol. Downey was arrested several times and one time for his drug addiction. As he was very young to have an introduction with drugs, it was really hard to overcome it. Even though he had to face so much trouble and fight with problems that he did create. Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most successful actors in the world.

Career

Robert Downey Jr. did become more popular after his first successful hit movie “Chaplin” from 1992. People admire him for not only his performance in the movie but also his considerable talent for physical comedy.

At the age of 27, Downey was known for his gifted talent and skills in the industry. Later on, he did manage to give so many successful blockbuster hits one after another. But it was 2008 when his first movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe did release and it was “Iron Man”. He was then the legendary character in the entire Iron Man and Avengers Movie Franchise.

As of 2020, he is enjoying his successful and healthy life with a huge Net Worth of $300 Million. He keeps on progressing in his successful acting career as well as focussing on having a joyful life with family.

