Yona of the Dawn Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Yona of the Dawn, or Akatsuki no Yona, is the title of a 2014 manga adaption of the same name. The tale is based on the popular manga series by Mizhuo Kusangai and centers on Princess Yona, who is forced to flee her kingdom when her secret admirer, Soo-Won, stages a coup d’état and kills her father.

She and her companion Hak are homeless after being uprooted from their house. After hearing the tale of the Crimson Dragon King and four dragon warriors, she seeks these reincarnated warriors to help defend her realm, encountering new friends and foes along the way.

Yona of the Dawn Season 2

Zeno, the last of the Dragon Warriors, had just been introduced to Yona and her group when Season 1 premiered. The first season of the anime ended in March 2015 after its first airing and a few OVAs. Almost eight years have passed since the series’ last episode; when will Season 2 of Yona of the Dawn be released? When do Yona and her fiance plan to confront Soo-Won? When may we expect responses to these concerns?

Yona of the Dawn Season 2 Renewal Status

Akatsuki no Yona, also known as Yona of the Dawn, has a prospective second season. Despite the length of time that has passed, Pierrot Studios has made no announcement on the show’s renewal or cancellation. So, no positive or negative news about the program has come to light.

The show’s immense success, however, suggests that a second season is at least being examined. According to MyAnimeList, it had an 8.03 average rating from 393,150 votes. Mizuho Kusanagi’s return to the manga series Yona of the Dawn signals a positive turn of events.

Yona of the Dawn Season 2 Release Date

The first season of Yona of the Dawn was launched on October 7th, 2014, comprised 24 episodes, and finished on March 15, 2015. After that, we didn’t hear anything further about the next season.

Several factors contributed to the long wait for Season 2 of Akatsuki no Yona. During the Kumamoto earthquakes in the Kyusho area of Japan in April of 2016, about 50 people lost their lives and approximately 3000 were wounded; the director of the manga series, Mizuho Kusanagi, was gravely impacted.

Kusanagi escaped unharmed, although her productivity took a hit as a result of the disruption. Fans were astonished after reading Kusanagi’s tweet about the event. Eventually, Kusanagi found a way to pull through, returned to work, and published further volumes in the manga series. There would shortly be an announcement that the anime series had been renewed after their first runs ended.

Yona of the Dawn Season 2 Cast

Yona Voiced by: Chiwa Saitō (Japanese); Monica Rial (English)

Voiced by: Chiwa Saitō (Japanese); Monica Rial (English) Hak Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Christopher R. Sabat (English)

Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Christopher R. Sabat (English) Yun Voiced by: Junko Minagawa (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English)

Voiced by: Junko Minagawa (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English) Su-won Voiced by: Yūsuke Kobayashi (Japanese); Micah Solusod (English)

Voiced by: Yūsuke Kobayashi (Japanese); Micah Solusod (English) Kija Voiced by: Masakazu Morita (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English)

Voiced by: Masakazu Morita (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English) Shin-ah Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Eric Vale (English)

Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Eric Vale (English) Jae-ha Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Joel McDonald (English)

Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Joel McDonald (English) Zeno Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Jessie James Grelle (English)

Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Jessie James Grelle (English) Ik-soo Voiced by: Junichi Kanemaru (Japanese); Jerry Jewell (English)

Voiced by: Junichi Kanemaru (Japanese); Jerry Jewell (English) Lee Geun-tae Voiced by: Masaki Aizawa (Japanese); Brandon Potter (English)

Voiced by: Masaki Aizawa (Japanese); Brandon Potter (English) Son Mundok Voiced by: Katsuhiko Sasaki (Japanese); Kent Williams (English)

Voiced by: Katsuhiko Sasaki (Japanese); Kent Williams (English) Kan Tae-jun Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Christopher Bevins (English)

Yona of the Dawn Season 2 Plot

Towards the conclusion of AkaYona’s first season, Yona and the party eventually discover the yellow dragon fighter. Zeno, the yellow dragon, was brought to the red-haired princess, but he did not show any signs of waking. He had no qualms about joining up with them. Unfortunately, he appears not to possess any unique skills.

Sometime later, Yona, Hak, and the rest of the crew get ready to make the trip back to Yona’s Kouka Kingdom. Therefore, the next season will pick up the narrative where the prior one left off. Continuing on from where Season 1 left off, the next volume of Akatsuki no Yona will be the basis for Season 2.

As a result, Season 2 of Yona of the Dawn will most likely adapt the stories from volumes 9 through 12. Finally, Zeno, the Yellow Dragon, has joined Yona’s crew, and her objective to collect the four dragons is finally accomplished. The princess and her buddy have therefore made their way back to Yun’s homeland. Heavy taxation and starvation have reduced the population of the Fire Tribe’s homeland to abject poverty. Yona and her allies will be taking a stand against the town’s repressive leadership in the future season.

Season 2 of Akatsuki no Yona will wrap up somewhere around the events of Volumes 16 or 17. The production company has already converted the OVA episodes to volume 18. So, if the production company decides to greenlight a third season, we can expect the tale to kick up with Volume 19.

Yona of the Dawn Season 2 Trailer

There has been no word about a second season of Akatsuki no Yona, which is also known as Yona of the Dawn, and the producers haven’t released a trailer for the program either. The previous season may be seen on streaming services like anTVe TV, and it is highly recommended.

Where to watch Yona of the Dawn?

There are several options for catching up on Season 1. Hulu, Crunchyroll, VRV, and Funimation all provide streaming services for the show. It’s also available on Blu-ray and Apple TV.

Yona of the Dawn Rating

Yona of the Dawn has gotten generally positive reviews from both audiences and reviewers, as seen by the show’s high rating of 8/10 on MyAnimeList, as well as on IMDb and Crunchyroll.

Yona of the Dawn Season 2: Which studio is making?

Studio Pierrot adapted the first season. They are the frontrunners to reprise their roles in Season 2 barring any major changes. Funimation also licensed the animation, and to my knowledge, they have made no plans to cancel the license.

Yona of the Dawn: Is it worth watching?

The popularity of the anime is shown by the many five-star ratings it has gotten on sites like MyAnimeList and IMDb. Yona of the Dawn is a well-made anime that tells a gripping story via a compelling mix of action, drama, and romance. Considering the show’s intricate narrative and fascinating characters, it’s not surprising that it has a loyal following. That they went for the underutilized Shogou demographic struck me as particularly brave, and it paid off by winning over millions of individuals throughout the globe.