Onmyoji Episode 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Netflix TUDUM finally revealed that Onmyoji, the creation of Baku Yumemakura, will receive its first-ever anime adaptation in 2023.

Netflix announced that “Onmyouji Episode 1” will be a Netflix-exclusive series by revealing the primary staff, a concept image, and a character image.

With Netflix’s early announcements, the first episode of Onmyouji’s studio partner came to the forefront.

The good news is that if you’re willing to wait until 2023, you’re in luck. Netflix TUDUM has announced which Baku Yumemakura’s concept Onmyoji will receive its first-ever animated adaptation.

“Onmyouji Episode 1” is going to be available on Netflix, according to Netflix. They displayed an idea image and an antagonist image to the important staff.

With Netflix’s early announcement, the studio partner for Episode 1 of Onmyouji emerged to the forefront.

The anime adaptation of Saikyou Onmyouji no Isekai Tensei Ki: Geboku no Youkai Domo ni Kurabete Monster ga Yowai Ugrunda ga will debut in January 2023.

A teaser trailer and visual were released, offering a glimpse at the show’s supernatural action and primary ensemble of characters.

Onmyoji Episode 1 Release Date

The creators of Onmyouji Episode 1 have not yet announced the episode’s official release date.

Nonetheless, a number of rumors suggest that the premiere episode of the first anime adaptation of Baku Yumemakura’s Onmyouji will be released in November 2023.

Onmyoji Episode 1 Cast

Daisuke Namikawa as Abe Seimei

Shintarō Asanuma as Minamoto Hiromasa

Yui Ishikawa as Tsuyuko

Kenji Hamada as Imperial Prince Atsumi

Daisuke Kishio as Kamo Yasunori

Rina Satou as Ashiya Doman

Onmyoji Episode 1 Trailer

Onmyoji Episode 1 Plot

Since the 1980s, Baku Yumemakura has been focusing on his supernatural novel series, Onmyoji.

The novel series transports us to Heian-era Japan and introduces us with its protagonist, Abe No Seimei, a scholar of Onmyodo, a traditional Japanese cosmology.

Onmyoji is set in Japan during the Heian period and follows the crimes of Abe No Seimei, a maestro of traditional Japanese cosmology who befriends Minamoto no Hiromasa, the Royal Heir.

The pair resolves to safeguard the Heian-capital kyou’s from an adversary, a different Onmyoji named Douson, that has been covertly plotting the demise of the emperors.

Baku Yumemakura’s supernatural suspense series was the first to appear in Onmyoji, which began publication in 1986.

Onmyoji is a collection of short tales and novels that centers on the protagonist Abe no Seimei and his traveling companion Minamoto no Hiromasa.

Several live-action adaptations of Onmyoji have been produced over the years, including a 2001 Japanese television drama adaptation or two live-action films directed by Yojiro Takita in 2001 and 2003.

In addition, the novel was adapted into two Japanese films in 2015 and 2020.

Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity, a Chinese live-action film, was also inspired by Baku Yumemikura’s Onmyouji novel.

With over 118 chapters at the novel, we can anticipate the filmmakers to emphasize on Abe no Seimei and Minamoto no Hiromasa’s character development.

According to reports, Onmyouji Episode 1 will focus on the close relationship between two characters, one of whom is a master in Onmyodo along with the other an heir to the Royal Throne!

Netflix TUDUM, associated with the publication of Baku Yumemakura’s novel, Onmyoji, has recently published the character design and an aerial perspective of Japan in the Heian era.

However, there is no information regarding the publication of a poster for the anime series. We can anticipate an Onmyoji poster by the end of this past month or the beginning of October.

Baku Yumemakura has been composing his Onmyoji series of enigmatic books since the 1980s. The series takes place in Japan during the period known as Heian.

The protagonist, Abe No Seimei, is an expert in Onmyodo, a traditional Japanese form of cosmology.