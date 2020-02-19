Yalitza Aparicio makes magical appearance in video clip of Silver Ta Tá (VIDEO)

The actress Yalitza Aparicio he surprised all his followers again when he appeared in the video clip of the song Ta Ta Silver, the new single played by the singer Mon Laferte in collaboration with the Puerto Rican reggaeton Guaynaa

Just a few minutes after its premiere, the video of the song reached more than 263 thousand views and has had more than 41 thousand "likes."

The video that shows a colorful popular neighborhood located on a hill was filmed in the Palmitas colony from the city of Pachuca, in the state of Gentleman.

The sound of the new song of Mon Laferte It is closer to the urban genre, something different from what the Chilean singer had experienced in other of her albums.

In addition to the controversial lyrics of the song, which encourages the popular struggle, what has surprised most so far is the appearance of Yalitza Aparicio in the video because a while ago he didn't know about his collaboration in new projects.

You may also like:

Be sovereign! Paul Stanley causes Andrea Legarreta's spectacular fall in “Hoy” (VIDEO)