Ya Boy Kongming Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A lot of people like Ya Boy Kongming! (Japanese: Pavi Koumei). There is a dearth of music anime series. Even when you consider musical anime, only a handful of series, such as Tari Tari and Your Lie in April, spring to mind. To a large extent, producers avoid basing their anime on musical themes. As a result, the industry finally welcomed a high-quality musical animation after a lengthy wait.

On the other hand, Yuto Yotsuba’s manga, which served as the inspiration for the anime series, began publication in 2019. Season 2 was already being demanded by Ya Boy Kongming! supporters before season 1 had even ended. After what seems like an eternity, anime fans have finally received some quality musical material, and they’re hungry for more.

Ya Boy Kongming! did, however, achieve its anticipated conclusion in 12 episodes. To claim that Ya Boy Kongming was the center of attention, however, would be premature. Plus, there will be no second season. The demand from fans and the success of season 1 indicate that Paripi Koumei season 2 will be released shortly.

Ya Boy Kongming Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of Ya Boy Kongming has not been announced as a release date just yet. Midway through or toward the end of 2024 is a good guess for when a new season may premiere, barring any surprises. Considering that it usually takes roughly 1-2 years to create a new season, the reason for this is that the second season ran from April 2022 to June 2022.

Readers should bear in mind that these are only guesses at this point since no official announcements have been made. But stay tuned for further updates here; we’ll share them as soon as we hear anything official. In the next months, we should hear the news.

Ya Boy Kongming Story

In 234, at the Battle of Wuzhang Plains, the renowned military strategist Zhuge Kongming was killed. As he lies on his deathbed, he hopes that his afterlife will be tranquil and devoid of violence. He reincarnates as a young man and suddenly finds himself amid a Halloween costume party in Tokyo’s club area, in the contemporary era of Japan.

His second life starts when he is enticed to a nightclub by the Shibuya partygoers (Japanese: “Paripi,” a contraction of the English word “party people”). There, he meets Eiko Tsukimi, a talented vocalist with big dreams.

Ya Boy Kongming Cast

Eiko Tsukimi Voiced by: Kaede Hondo (Japanese); Juliet Simmons (English)

Zhuge Kongming Voiced by: Ryōtarō Okiayu (Japanese); Joe Daniels (English)

Kabetaijin Voiced by: Shōya Chiba (Japanese); Antonio Lasanta (English)

Nanami Kuon Voiced by: Hibiku Yamamura (Japanese); Teresa Zimmerman (English)

Owner Kobayashi Voiced by: Jun Fukushima (Japanese); David Matranga (English)

Ya Boy Kongming Season 2 Plot

Eiko won the bet to perform at the Summer Sonia Festival after Season 1 of Ya Boy Kongming when her post received 100,000 likes. From her humble beginnings as an outsider with dreams of stardom to her impressive rise through the ranks as a singer, Eiko’s journey through the anime is nothing short of remarkable.

Now that everything is in its proper place, Eiko owes it all to Kongming’s brilliant methods, which allow her to shine and realize a portion of her goal. People were yelling her name and demanding a performance as she was celebrating her triumph at her club. Listening to her songs performed at the Summer Sonia Festival will only serve to further solidify her rising star status and her promising future.

Season 2 of Ya Boy Kongming will pick up where Season 1 left off in Eiko’s story. Eiko’s training for the Summer Sonia Festival will likely take center stage in Season 2. Rumor has it that Eiko will need to have at least five songs ready to compete, as just one won’t cut it. With Kongming’s assistance, she’ll be able to compose these fresh tunes in a unique style.

In the second season, Eiko will give jazz a go. Season 2 will also introduce viewers to Eiko’s mother and disclose her backstory. Every admirer will be dead set on her mother and her motivation for singing. We will see Eiko’s performance at the Summer Sonia Festival if she can overcome her issues.

Ya Boy Kongming Season 2: Is there enough source material?

The anime adaptation of Ya Boy Kongming is adapted from the manga series created by Yuto Yotsuba and illustrated by Ryō Ogawa. It began publication in December 2019 on Kodansha’s Comic Days website for online manga and was moved to Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021.

The first volume of the manga was published on April 8, 2020, while the most recent issue came out on January 6, 2023. The continuing manga series has so far issued twelve volumes. There is more than enough substance for another 12-episode season of the anime as the previous season adapted the first four volumes out of twelve.

Ya Boy Kongming Rating

“Paripi Koumei” has been praised by renowned review platforms like as MyAnimeList and IMDb. With an 8.18 out of 10 rating, “Paripi Koumei” is the most highly rated anime on MyAnimeList. More than a thousand people rated it on IMDb, giving it a 7.6 out of 10.

Ya Boy Kongming Season 2 Trailer

If a trailer for Ya Boy Kongming Season 2 is posted on their official YouTube channel, we will be sure to update this page. At the moment, there is no video accessible to view.