Katsugeki Touken Ranbu Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Based on the computer game of the same name, Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu is a fantasy anime TV series from Japan. Launched only in Japan on January 14, 2015, the free-to-play collectible card browser game developed by Nitroplus and DMM Games has a devoted fanbase there. Famous Japanese animation company Doga Kobo turned the game into a TV show called Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru a year after it came out.

The following year, on July 2, 2017, the first season of Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu debuted in Japan, after ufotable, another anime studio, revealed their intentions to adapt the show into yet another anime television series. Fans of the computer game and the spin-off anime program were still captivated by it, even if it did not get high critical praise. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a second season ever since. With that said, below is all the information we currently have on Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu Season 2.

Katsugeki Touken Ranbu Season 2 Release Date

A lot of pressure is building up on Katsugeki Touken Ranbu. When we first heard about the Japanese animation, we assumed it would be back this year. However, no news on the show’s renewal has been announced yet. Has everything happened? Will the program be revived by the directors? Regarding Katsugeki Touken Ranbu Season 2, these are two of the most often asked questions.

Sometime in 2017, the show’s first season debuted. No official word regarding a second season of Katsugeki Touken Ranbu has been heard in the five years after the show’s debut.

The crowd believes the event has been canceled, and fans are losing hope. Even if the pandemic issue had a significant impact on the anime business, we can’t ignore the truth that the Corona era has now ended. The majority of the highly anticipated anime programs that were planned for this year have once again captured our interest.

Even though there has been no news about Katsugeki Touken Ranbu Season 2, it is in no way an indication that the program has been canceled. Ultimately, we are still missing the formal cancelation declaration. We may hold out hope for Katsugeki Touken Ranbu Season 2 as long as cancelation news remains silent. Hopefully, the program will be back on air shortly.

Katsugeki Touken Ranbu Story

There were two opposing camps in Japan in 1863, one supporting the shogunate and the other opposing it. The Saniwa has brought to life an ancient Japanese blade called Izuminokami Kanesada, which is a kind of Tōken danshi.

Along with their new member Horikawa Kunihiro, they are on the hunt for the Jikan sokōgun to recover an enigmatic cargo that might alter the course of history. Tsurumaru Kuninaga, Tonbokiri, Yagen Toushirou, Mutsunokami Yoshiyuki, and the Second Unit battle to keep time running according to its correct path.

Katsugeki Touken Ranbu Cast

Izuminokami Kanesada voiced by: Ryōhei Kimura (Japanese); Robbie Daymond (English)

voiced by: Ryōhei Kimura (Japanese); Robbie Daymond (English) Mutsunokami Yoshiyuki voiced by: Kento Hama (Japanese); Ben Diskin (English)

voiced by: Kento Hama (Japanese); Ben Diskin (English) Horikawa Kunihiro voiced by: Junya Enoki (Japanese); Zach Aguilar (English)

voiced by: Junya Enoki (Japanese); Zach Aguilar (English) Yagen Tōshirō voiced by: Seiichirō Yamashita (Japanese); Billy Kametz (English)

voiced by: Seiichirō Yamashita (Japanese); Billy Kametz (English) Tonbokir voiced by: Tooru Sakurai (Japanese); Xander Mobus (English)

voiced by: Tooru Sakurai (Japanese); Xander Mobus (English) Tsurumaru Kuninaga voiced by: Sōma Saitō (Japanese); Mark Whitten (English)

voiced by: Sōma Saitō (Japanese); Mark Whitten (English) Saniwa voiced by: Junko Minagawa (Japanese); Cristina Vee (English)

voiced by: Junko Minagawa (Japanese); Cristina Vee (English) Konnosuke voiced by: Takuma Nagatsuka (Japanese); Khoi Dao (English)

voiced by: Takuma Nagatsuka (Japanese); Khoi Dao (English) Yamanbagiri Kunihiro voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Alan Lee (English)

voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Alan Lee (English) Honebami Toushirou voiced by: Yuto Suzuki (Japanese); Griffin Burns (English)

voiced by: Yuto Suzuki (Japanese); Griffin Burns (English) Mikazuki Munechika voiced by: Kōsuke Toriumi (Japanese); Todd Haberkorn (English)

voiced by: Kōsuke Toriumi (Japanese); Todd Haberkorn (English) Higekiri voiced by: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); Kyle McCarley (English)

voiced by: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); Kyle McCarley (English) Hizamaru voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Joe Zieja (English)

voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Joe Zieja (English) Oodenta Mitsuyo voiced by: Daisuke Namikawa (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English)

Katsugeki Touken Ranbu Season 2 Plot

The most recent reports indicate that Katsugeki Touken Ranbu will not be returning for a second season. Season 1 has already been broadcast, thus predicting the spoiler is somewhat tough now. Please check back with us later, as we will update this page with any news on the next Katsugeki Touken Ranbu season.

Katsugeki Touken Ranbu Season 1 Review

Many mixed feelings have surfaced in me as a result of this program. What was once a strong samurai drama set in the Middle Ages that included futuristic aspects like drifters has now almost collapsed. I’m going to quit trying to follow the story since I no longer care about it. Presenting some really impressive artwork at the outset, the presentation soon loses its way in terms of substance.

Katsugeki Touken Ranbu Season 1 Rating

In case you’re wondering whether the series is any good if you’ve never seen it before, I can tell you that it is! The program has an average audience score of 6.74 on MyAnimeList, and its IMDb score is 6.5/10, which is acceptable.