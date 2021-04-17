John Wick 4: first images of Keanu Reeves on the set

Keanu Reeves is in better shape than ever. Recently, he was seen in Berlin on the occasion of the filming of Matrix 4. And according to new reports, the popular actor has been seen again in Germany. Only, this time, he has arrived at the filming set of John Wick 4.

In addition, the first corroborating images have been leaked. On the other hand, the report states that the actor arrives to shoot both the fourth installment of JW and the fifth. Indeed, one after the other. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

You can see the images in the article published by Metro. And in them we can see a more informal Keanu Reeves, arriving on set with a fluffy hat and a big smile on his face. In addition, it seems that after shaving his head to return to being Neo in the Matrix, little by little he is returning to his usual John Wick look, including the beard.

As for the filming itself, we remind you that Matrix 4, has a premiere scheduled for this year 2021. Initially, filming had begun in January with Lana Wachowski returning as co-writer and director, but production had to stop in March to the coronavirus pandemic. Since it has been resumed in Berlin (it was in June) the team has not stopped working on it until now.

As for John Wick 4 and 5, we recently informed you that both films will go ahead without their creator, Derek Kolstad. Furthermore, according to Kolstad himself, it was not his decision. You can read his statements here.

Currently, John Wick 4 has a premiere scheduled for next May 27, 2022. Hopefully, due to issues related to the pandemic, it will not be delayed. Without going any further, today Paramount has delayed the release dates of several films.