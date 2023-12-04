The Case Study of Vanitas Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Case Study of Vanitas, written and illustrated by Jun Mochizuki of Pandora Hearts fame, has been appearing in Square Enix’s Monthly Gangan Joker magazine since December 2015 as a manga. As of May 20, 2022, eleven volumes have been issued, continuing a series that began in December 2015 in Square Enix’s Monthly Gangan Joker magazine.

From July to September 2020, Bones Studio will air an anime version of the show. From January to April of 2022, they will air part two. Here, you can find all the information you want on a possible Case Study of Vanitas season two.

The Case Study of Vanitas Season 3 Renewal Status

The producers of The Case Study of Vanitas decided not to continue the show for a third season immediately after the second season’s end (Season 1 Part 2). There has been no announcement on the series’ comeback from Studio Bones or any of the show’s crew. Actually, at the season’s conclusion, there was no last line.

Despite this, you shouldn’t be too downhearted; Vanitas No Carte is very popular and cannot be canceled. The likelihood of the show’s return is enhanced by the excellent reception and glowing reviews.

The Case Study of Vanitas Season 3 Release Date

The Case Study of Vanitas’s return for a third season is still up in the air. The Case Study of Vanitas seems to be doing well right now, even though we haven’t heard anything about a third season, and the second season has just completed. Regardless, people love watching The Case Study of Vanitas, and the evidence points to a third season being in the works. Time is an unknown variable.

The Case Study of Vanitas Story

Noé Archiviste, a vampire, encounters Vanitas, a human who claims to cure vampires of the malnomen—a condition that makes them act predatorily beyond their will—during an airship journey to Paris. The Book of Vanitas, the book he uses for healing, has ties to the original Vanitas, the vampire from the Blue Moon who was despised by the old vampire society’s Red Moon vampires. The ill vampires may have been corrupted by a mysterious power known as Charlatan, but Noé and Vanitas team together to treat them.

The Case Study of Vanitas Season 3 Cast

This brings us to the third season, where we can expect to see the return of the following important characters from seasons one and two:

Noé the Archivist voiced by Kaito Ishikawa: A vampire has just arrived in Paris on his quest to uncover the truth about the enigmatic Vanitas book.

Vanitas voiced by Natsuki Hanae: He is both a human with a desire to save vampires and the rightful heir to the vampire lore passed down to him by the bite of the blue moon, Vanitas.

Lucius 'Luca' Oriflamme voiced by Shino Shimoji: Being the nephew of Lord Rudven, a youthful Grand Duke and vampire, he searches for a way to rescue his brother Loki, who seems to be a cursed carrier. He is accompanied by his bodyguard, Jeanne.

Jeanne voiced by Inori Minase: Lord Ruthven employs a vampire and executioner, who is also one of the individuals responsible for cursing vampires, and he often accompanies Luca on his missions to protect him.

Lord Ruthven voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa: A vampire senator, uncle, and guardian of Lucius/Luca, he was instrumental in bringing a stop to the vampire-human conflict that had previously broken out.

Dominique de Sade voiced by Ai Kayano: She has known Noé since they were kids; she is a vampire and the granddaughter of the instructor who took him in.

Dante voiced by Tarō Kikuchi: is a dhampir—a hybrid of human and vampire—who accompanies Vanitas on occasion and acts as an informant; she affectionately calls him "egg skull."

Amelia Rousse voiced by Noriko Shitaya: A cursed vampire named Noriko Shitaya (Japanese voice actor Amelia Rousse). victim of evil spells. Noé and Vanitas rescue her when they meet her at the beginning of the quest. Since Noah and Vanitas stay at her favorite hotel, she happens to work there as well.

Roland Fortis voiced by Kengo Kawanishi: A Church Hunter whose main priority is rescuing Vanitas from the vampires' clutches, even if their purpose is to slay vampires in God's name Noah becomes his buddy in the end.

Chloe D'Apcher voiced by Rie Kugimiya: She has been a vampire in secret since the Babel Incident, earning the nickname "Hidden D'Apcher Vampire." Jean-Jacques is another vampire she'll encounter later on and end up befriending.

Jean-Jacques Chastel voiced by Daiki Hamano: There seems to be a terrible secret with Chloé's vampire companion who will collect Noé as well.

Mikhail voiced by Mikako Komatsu: As a young guy named "number 71," he was a guinea pig for Dr. Moreau and Vanitas; his mother had been a prostitute who was murdered by a vampire.

The Case Study of Vanitas Season 3 Plot

The series finale, “His Wish,” featured a great deal of mayhem. Fighting Noe was something Vanitas just wasn’t able to muster. The knife was at the ready, yet he refrained from stabbing his friend. Mikhail returned the next day to see Vanitas after everything had calmed down. Vanitas then revealed his motivations for murdering Luna. The Blue Moon had been cursed by an unknown individual, Vanitas said, forcing him to take such a backward step.

Vanitas considered the consequences of his deeds as the season came to a close. Additionally, he visited Noe to express his regret for not accepting Noe as a buddy. Season 3 of The Case Study of Vanitas will pick off where Season 2 left off, following Vanitas in his endeavors to aid vampires in need. He won’t be working alone this season. Much more can be achieved with Noe’s help.

The Case Study of Vanitas Rating

Despite only airing two portions of a season, The Case Study of Vanitas has achieved exceptional ratings over the last year. A total of 165,749 people have rated it 7.9 on my anime list website, 7.6/10 on IMDb, 4.9/5 on Crunchyroll, and 4.9 in terms of the public rating summary.

Where to watch The Case Study of Vanitas Season 3?

Currently, there is no way to view the third season of The Case Study of Vanitas, which is to be anticipated given that there is no third season of the show available to watch. Because Funimation is one of the top two websites dedicated to anime, we were almost positive that they would also broadcast the third season (together with Crunchyroll).