Xbox Series X with an exclusive Superman game at launch? Check the rumor on the net

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

OsirisBlack, the same user who in the past unveiled several details on PlayStation 4 Pro before his actual announcement, and who a few days ago ignited the network by making references to the sequel to The Order: 1886, returned to the office by disseminating some clues about the alleged exclusive launch line-up for Xbox Series X.

When asked about the games they will enjoy on NeoGAFtemporal exclusivity to the debut of Xbox Series X, while not going into detail OsirisBlack has published several clues that refer to games that have to do with Killer Instinct, 28 Days Later and Superman!

The launch of a new title of Killer Instinct does not seem impossible to us, being an intellectual property of Microsoft. Hard to say what the 28-day clue refers to After: a licensed game or just a zombie-themed production? The hint at Superman is what is making the community the most discussing: that Microsoft has signed an agreement to have a new Superman game in exclusive thunderstorm at the launch of Xbox Series X? An incredibly suggestive scenario, also because there are rumors of a new title dedicated to the superhero coming from Krypton for a very long time now, although nothing concrete has ever come out. He has often been approached at Rocksteady, but the British studio has already denied his involvement in the project.

As this is an item from an unofficial source, we recommend that you keep expectations low. Although OsirisBlack has proven reliable in the past, it is not an official source.