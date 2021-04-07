The Attack of the Giants: the community is not ready for the grand finale of the opera

Friday 9 April the series The attack of the Giants it will come to its long-awaited and speculated conclusion. After more than 11 years from the first appearance on the pages of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine published by Kodansha, the finale of the epic of Hajime Isayama promises to be full of exciting moments, for which fans do not seem to be prepared.

As you can see from the numerous posts at the bottom of the page, the interest in the last chapter of the story is increasing day by day, and the community does not hesitate to show their concern on social networks.

Gives thanks to Isayama himself, to small comic clips that should represent the reaction of the readers after finishing the chapter, up to retracing the incredible cultural impact had by the Attack of the Giants, the dedicated posts are many and all underline the passion for the tragic adventure of Eren, Mikasa, Armin, Levi and many other characters who have won us over with their characterizations.

Despite the publication of chapter 139 he will undoubtedly mark the end of an era in manga, the animated transposition will return in 2022 with the second part of the final season, produced by the MAPPA studio. And are you ready for the conclusion of the Attack of the Giants? What do you expect from the finale? Let us know in the comments section.

