Xbox Series X: Fable, Everwild and Cyberpunk announcement on Game Pass at the July event?

In the past few hours Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat has made it known that according to his sources the new game of The Initiative will not be announced in July but do not despair because Microsoft seems to have many other surprises in store. Which? Here are the journalist's hypotheses.

According to Grubb's words, on July 23 we will see the first two games officially announced for Xbox Series X in action, or Halo Infinite (whose presence has also been confirmed by 343 Industries) e Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, announced last December at The Game Awards. Grubb also expects news about Rare's Everwild and maybe even "something new" from the British team.

Xbox Games Showcase should also be the ideal stage for the debut of the new Playground Games project, presumably the Fable reboot that has been talked about for many years, without however any official confirmation on its existence. Finally the reporter speaks of a "big splash"as for the Game Pass, with the announcement of a third party game added to the catalog shortly after launch. The main suspect appears to be Cyberpunk 2077, but in any case it is only a speculation and therefore to be taken with due precautions.

Although Jeff Grubb has gained moderate visibility in recent months, his track record is not entirely positive and therefore we invite you to carefully evaluate what has been reported, pending confirmation or denial.