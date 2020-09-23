Xbox One X: many exchange it with Series X, peak of purchases on Amazon

What happened recently on Amazon USA is bringing a smile to many, especially the lucky users who have managed to successfully grab a Xbox Series X.

In fact, a mysterious one has been recorded in the last few hours increased sales of Xbox One X equal to 727%. A boom in sales so marked precisely in conjunction with the start of the pre-orders of the two next-gen Microsoft consoles can only be the result of a mass error committed by users who are not really experts in the field of online purchases, who have made the purchase of the console of the current generation by exchanging it with the powerful Xbox Series X coming next November 10, 2020.

Unless all these orders are a direct consequence of Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, it is likely that the online giant is about to receive a slew of return requests from users who will end up with a One X in their hands. over the next few days.

We remind you that Xbox Series X has already finished on Amazon Italy, where it is now possible to book exclusively Xbox Series S and some accessories, including the new Shock Blue controller.