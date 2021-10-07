Halo Infinite: Just Have a Look At These Amazing Pictures – IGN First

Halo Infinite, the most important launch title for the new Xbox next-generation console (codename Scarlett). It did remain quite a secret since E3 2019. Well, we know that new cinematic trailer that demonstrates the power of the all-new engine from Infinite, Slipspace. But What Did We Get In The Last Three Months? Silence.

That ends today. Even these three new images – taken from the trailer above – are more like a whisper than a scream. (You can see them in the gallery below). That scream from the rooftops may have to wait a bit. So we are still waiting for more than a year after launch (and in fact, Scarlett himself hasn’t been revealed yet). So for now, enjoy these new images of the Master Chief and the drifting pilot.

Halo Infinite is a “spiritual reboot” series, according to the head of the 343 Industries studio Bonnie Ross. It also will be Halo’s first major game that releases alongside a new Xbox console since 2001. When Halo: Combat Evolved proved to be the Killer App for the original Xbox. Halo 2 was launched for Xbox in 2004, Halo 3 did not arrive until two years after the launch of the Xbox 360.

Halo 4 arrived in 2012 at the end of the 360 ​​generations. Also, Halo 5: Guardians did not fall until two years of the Xbox One life cycle. At least we know that the four-player split-screen will be back. So that there won’t be any kind of loot-box bought with real money. Also that, 343 probably won’t integrate a battle royale mode to multiplayer.

We will have more updates about Halo Infinite in the next year!