X-MEN ’97 Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The X-Men are back, and X-Men ’97 is the sole revival/continuation of the a classic ’90s action hero cartoon. This makes it different from every other Marvel reveal at Comic-Con 2022.

The declaration of X-Men ’97 emerges as X-Men: The Animated Show, the show it is based on, is getting close to the anniversary celebration of the first episode of that show. From 1992 to Sept. 1997, X-Men: The Animated Show was on TV, which is why Marvel Animation’s new tv show has the same name.

Beau DeMayo is in charge of writing for X-Men ’97. He also wrote Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated spinoff of The Witcher. Eric and Julia Lewald, who used to run X-Men: The Animated Series, now are working on the new show as consultants.

X-Men ’97 is also the only recognised extension of Marvel’s first common onscreen multiverse, which included the animated shows X-Men: The Animated Series or Spider-Man: The Animated Series, which ran from 1994 to 1998. Since X-Men ’97 is technically not component of a Marvel Cinematic Universe, this means that mutants in the MCU probably won’t be affected by it.

After 25 years, X-Men: The Animated Series is coming back to TV thanks to Disney Plus. The TV show is indeed a continuation of a beloved five-season show that kids who liked comic books and superheroes in the 1990s loved.

Yes, this means that Wolverine, Jean Grey, Magneto, Cyclops, Jubilee, Beast, and various other well-known X-Men characters will be fighting the good fight in their ’90s clothes. This often leads to problems, like when Magneto tries to control the world to mutant powers and Professor X’s smart kids try to make it easier for people without mutant powers to live together.

Several of the popular characters from “X-Men: The Animated Series” are coming back for the new show “X-Men ’97,” which will air on Disney in the fall of 2023. A second season has already been confirmed.

The story of a original “Animated Series,” that also ran from 1992 until 1997 on Fox Kids Network, will continue in “X-Men ’97.” Before Fox made a first live-action version of the team in 2000, “X-Men: The Animated Series” helped get people interested in the mutant superheroes.

Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee, and Cyclops will all be in the new series. Magneto would then lead the X-Men now that he has long hair as well as a purple suit. The animation, which was shown at Comic Con on Friday, stays with the original animated series but looks more modern, updated, and sleek.

X-MEN ’97 Season 1 Release Date

There isn’t a set date for when X-Men ’97 will come out, but the release window has indeed been set for the fall of 2023. X-Men: The Animated Series is available to stream on Disney for people who want to watch the original show. At its height, 23 million people watched X-Men: The Cartoon Series on TV. With all the talk about X-Men ’97, this same new show would seem ready to beat the success of the first one.

X-MEN ’97 Season 1 Cast

Most of the original cast members are coming back for X-Men ’97. This is good news for people who watched the original cartoons. This includes Alyson Court, who voiced Jubilee. However, Court will be going to voice a different personality in X-Men ’97, and she is said to have asked for an Asian actor to voice Jubilee instead.

Jubilee, Magneto, or Sunspot are all confirmed to be part of the X-Men ’97 cast, and although one‘s voice actors are all still unknown. Even though people are excited to see the next mutant character in the MCU, X-Men ’97 will reintroduce a few of Marvel’s most popular mutants all at once.

Catherine Disher plays Jean Grey in X-Men ’97. Cal Dodd plays James Howlett/Wolverine, Alison Sealy-Smith plays Ororo Munroe/Storm, Chris Potter plays Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Lenore Zann plays Anna-Marie Raven/Rogue, Adrian Hough plays Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, George Buza plays Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy/Beast,

X-MEN ’97 Season 1 Trailer

X-MEN ’97 Season 1 Plot

No one knows what happens in X-Men 1997. But we do understand that it’s a direct follow-up to the series from 1992. This means we’ll find out what happened within a week of Magneto and the remaining mutants said goodbye to Professor Xavier.

By going to the planet Shi’Ar with Lilandra, the good leader made all of us he knew and adored wonder if he would ever come back. Yes, The Simpsons’ joke about Poochie was the last thing in the show. The good thing about a weird anticlimax is that it leaves a lot of loose ends is for authors to figure out later.

Professor X’s health is, of course, the most important thing, especially now that he has left a power vacuum. Magneto will start taking Professor X’s place as ruler of the X-Men, according to recent moves made at the San Diego Comic-Con. Sunspot, Cable, Bishop, and Nightcrawler also will join the team, which is a good thing since they will have to deal with Mister Sinister and his experiments on mutants, the Sentinels, and the Hellfire club.

You can expect each of these, plus any other themes and ideas that the writers can fit into X-Men ’97. Perhaps there will be further Phalanx or a story about the Avengers and the X-Men. At the moment, there are a number of options.

