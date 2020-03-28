Woody Allen reveals in his memoirs that Louis C.K. offered him the role of pedophile director on 'I Love You, Daddy'

Share it:

The memories Woody Allen, titled 'By the way' ('Apropos of Nothing'), are surrounded by controversy before even being read. Publishing house Hachette canceled its publication in the face of angry protests by those who believe the sexual abuse allegations that have haunted the filmmaker since the 1990s are true.

Arcade Publishing took the rights and published the work unexpectedly this past Monday (Spain will arrive in May thanks to Editorial Alliance). With the electronic book already available in english, become number 1 in sales in Amazon within the genre "History of cinema and criticism", it was only a matter of time before its pages were exposed, commented and debated. One of the most striking anecdotes is that Louis C.K. wanted Allen in the controversial 'I Love You, Daddy'.

Set in the film and television industry, 'I Love You, Daddy' revolves around a writer and producer (Louis CK) who discovers that his 17-year-old daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz) has a relationship with a veteran. director (John Malkovich) whom he idolizes. Malkovich was 63 years old when he played the role of this filmmaker known for having romances with girls much younger than himself, with accusations of pedophilia.

From the beginning, this character was understood as a reference to Woody Allen (who incidentally directed Louis C.K. in 'Blue Jasmine'). Thanks to the publication of 'About nothing' (and the critic's note Will sloan) we learn that, in fact, Louis C.K. offered Allen the role that Malkovich ended up playing. Insane … Of course Allen refused. Here's how:

"I said, 'Louis, I can't interpret this.' 'Why not?' He says to me. 'Because I'm always fighting this false accusation and people always write things and make comments, and this is just playing along. You prick. "" It will be good for you, "he says. What does he think?" It will help your image. "I really like Louis and I know he thinks he wanted to help me, but what does he smoke? I wished him luck and passed. I would never say 'don't do this, it will hurt me', because the guy spent months writing it and has the opportunity to direct it, and who am I to try to torpedo another guy's project because of personal annoyance?

Finally, Woody Allen's decision was not only logical, but also fortunate in not getting involved in a film that ended in failure; curiously, for another sex scandal. Louis C.K., screenwriter, director and star of 'I Love You Daddy', was accused by several women of sexual harassment. He confessed his guilt, withdrew from public life for a time, and the film did not get to be released in theaters (although it leaked online).

Woody Allen's memoirs could have suffered the same fate. Jeannette Seaver, publisher of Arcade, has defended with these words his decision to publish 'By the way':

"In these strange times, when the truth is too often dismissed as 'fake news', we as an editorial prefer to give a respected artist a voice, rather than yield to those determined to silence him."

"I never put a finger on Dylan"

"By the way," includes a postscript where Woody Allen contradicts the version of the first publisher, Hachette, and jokingly adds that before the protests they already knew that he is "a toxic outcast and a threat to society"Of course, the filmmaker dedicates space in the memories to again declare your innocence and present his version of the Dylan Farrow case.

Woody Allen, Ronan Farrow, Mia Farrow with Dylan in their arms, Moses Farrow and Soon-Yi Previn

Compare Mia Farrow with him Captain Ahab ('Moby Dick') and talks about "crusade" to take revenge on him for his relationship with Soon-Yi Previn. "I never put a finger on Dylan, never did anything to him that could be misinterpreted as abuse; it was a total fabrication from start to finish"Says Allen. Let's remember that, despite everything, his career still stands at 84: last year he released 'Rainy Day in New York', his 50th feature film, and last summer he shot his last work in Spain , 'Rifkin's Festival'.