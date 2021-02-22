Wonder Egg Priority reveals the cover of its first Blu-ray / DVD

On the official website for the studios original anime CloverWorks, Wonder Egg Priority, the cover of the project’s first compiled Blu-ray / DVD volume was revealed. This first release will include the first four episodes of the series and will go on sale on March 24 with a price of 13,000 yen (approximately $ 123) for its Blu-ray version and 11,000 yen (approximately $ 104) for its version. on DVD.

The package will include:

● Exclusive dust jacket.

● Cover illustration by Saki Takahashi, the series’ character designer.

● First volume of the CD with the anime soundtrack.

● Comments in audio format recorded by the voice actresses Kanata Aikawa Y Shuka Saito.

● Special brochure of the series.

● Storyboard.

The series has been broadcast in Japan since last January 12 and is confirmed with a total of twelve episodes, while the platform Funimation is in charge of its international distribution.

Cast of you

Kanata Aikawa like Ai Ohto.

like Ai Ohto. Tomori Kusunoki como Neiru Aonuma.

como Neiru Aonuma. Shuka Saitou como Rika Kawai.

como Rika Kawai. Hinaki Yano como Momoe Sawaki.

Production team

Shinji Nojima The original idea is credited and he is also in charge of writing and supervising the series scripts.

The original idea is credited and he is also in charge of writing and supervising the series scripts. Shin Wakabayashi (22/7, Boku wa Robot Goshi no Kimi ni Koi wo Suru) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios CloverWorks .

(22/7, Boku wa Robot Goshi no Kimi ni Koi wo Suru) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios . Saki Takahashi (Ao Haru Ride) is in charge of character design and also serves as animation director.

(Ao Haru Ride) is in charge of character design and also serves as animation director. DE MOUSE and the bassist of Clammbon , Myth , are in charge of the composition of the soundtrack.

and the bassist of , , are in charge of the composition of the soundtrack. The four main voice actresses will perform the opening song titled “Sudachi no Uta (巣 立 ち の 歌)”, as well as the closing song titled “Life is Cider”, under the name of the musical unit. Anemonia.

Sinopsis de Wonder Egg Priority

The supernatural story of this original anime begins when the protagonist, a 14-year-old girl named Ai Ohto, hears a mysterious voice while walking at night in her hometown. That voice gives him an egg and tells him: “If you want to change the future, you just have to choose now. Now, believe in yourself and break the egg ”.

(c)WEP PROJECT